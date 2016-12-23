Don't call Raiders' late 4th-quarter dominance a comeback

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- With apologies to LL Cool J, don't call the Oakland Raiders' late fourth-quarter dominance a comeback.

Call it, along with Derek Carr's propensity for comebacks, the new normal for the Raiders, who have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and, at 11-3, will clinch at least a top 2 seed in the AFC. They will also get a first-round bye and home playoff game should they beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday and the Denver Broncos on Jan. 1.

Bruce Irvin's sack of Philip Rivers helped preserve Oakland's slim lead over the Chargers late in the fourth quarter. Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Yes, the Raiders' much-maligned defense has played a major role in the team's current standing, especially late in games. Because while Carr has already authored seven winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime this season, the Raiders are also outscoring opponents 42-0 in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

"They practice well," said Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. "The players really practice well. I think that the conditioning, the whole staff has done a great job of having the guys ready to finish strong. There's a rotation that they're on to make sure that their legs are really good toward the end of the game. The guys are really working well together as far as different guys playing.

"Then at the same time, execution; guys wanting to win, really putting it together and playing well as a team. I think the execution part of it, the communication part of it, guys really putting their will together to really finish strong has really been impressive."

Overall, the Raiders have just the No. 30-ranked total defense in the league in terms of yards allowed per game at 375.9, eclipsed only by the winless Cleveland Browns (400.8) and the 1-13 San Francisco 49ers (424.9).

And while the Raiders were giving up 6.9 yards per play in Weeks 1 through 6, which was worst in the NFL, they have been giving up 5.4 yards per play since, which is 17th in the league, per The Associated Press.

But it is late in games when the defense truly wakes up.

In fact, the last team to pitch a shutout in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter for an entire season were the 2006 New England Patriots, who fell in the AFC title game to the Colts after giving up seven points to Peyton Manning & Co. in the last three minutes of that game.

And the only other team to do it in the past 15 seasons are the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we know how that year ended for them. Think Super Bowl XXXVII and the Raiders.

On a more macro scale, the Raiders have only allowed 10 points in the fourth quarter since the bye week, a stretch of five games, with shutouts in the final stanza the past three weeks.

"Really?" said Pro Bowl free safety Reggie Nelson. "I mean that just goes back to doing the little things right. Cut your grass and let the man next to you cut his.

"Just trust that he's going to be there and get his job done ... just believe, baby. Win."

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said the urgency picks up for his team late in games.

"We're looking to play complementary football throughout 60 minutes, all three phases, but I think the key is to make the plays you need to make," he said. "Have situational awareness and make the plays you need to make in order to win the game.

"I feel like we've embraced that and have been successful with that."