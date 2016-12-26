Top 2 seed, bye, home playoff game still in line for Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Unless you’ve been stuck in a North Pole toy shop sans cable or a satellite dish the past few days, you already know the Oakland Raiders clinched a playoff spot last week.
And you’re well aware that the Raiders’ first postseason jaunt since 2002 will not include quarterback Derek Carr after he suffered a broken fibula in his right leg in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts that improved the Raiders' record to 12-3.
But after the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) throttled the Denver Broncos (8-7) on Sunday night, 33-10, to eliminate the defending Super Bowl champions from postseason contention, the Raiders’ playoff picture cleared up -- just a tad.
There are two ways in which the Raiders, with Matt McGloin now at quarterback, can win the AFC West, maintain their hold on the No. 2 seed in the AFC and get a first-round bye and a home playoff game the weekend of Jan. 14-15: Beat the Broncos in Denver on New Year’s Day, or the Chiefs lose at the San Diego Chargers (5-10) that same afternoon.
In fact, the Raiders could still get the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, though they’d have to beat the Broncos, who have nothing left to play for but pride, and the New England Patriots (13-2) would have to lose at the Miami Dolphins (10-5). In that scenario, both the Raiders and Patriots would finish with the same 13-3 record, but Oakland would win on tiebreakers.
But lose to the Broncos, who would love nothing more than to mess up a rivals’ playoff party, and the Raiders’ road gets a little trickier.
Because, should the Raiders fall to the Broncos and the Chiefs beat the Chargers, making both teams 12-4, Kansas City, which would own the tiebreaker over Oakland by virtue of its season sweep of the Raiders, would win the AFC West and jump up to the No. 2 seed.
The Raiders would then fall to the No. 5 seed as a wild card and have to travel to the Houston Texans, the AFC South champs, for a first-round playoff game the weekend of Jan. 7-8.
McGloin’s first NFL start, as a rookie for the Raiders, came at Houston on Nov. 17, 2013, where he passed for 150 yards and three touchdowns -- to Denarius Moore, Rod Streater and Mychal Rivera -- while completing 18-of-32 attempts without an interception in Oakland’s 28-23 victory.
It is McGloin’s lone victory as a starter in the NFL. The undrafted quarterback is 1-5 overall, with all six starts coming in 2013.