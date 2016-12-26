Top 2 seed, bye, home playoff game still in line for Raiders

With Derek Carr out with a broken fibula, ESPN Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez breaks down the team's outlook with Matt McGloin as the starting quarterback. (0:57)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Unless you’ve been stuck in a North Pole toy shop sans cable or a satellite dish the past few days, you already know the Oakland Raiders clinched a playoff spot last week.

And you’re well aware that the Raiders’ first postseason jaunt since 2002 will not include quarterback Derek Carr after he suffered a broken fibula in his right leg in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts that improved the Raiders' record to 12-3.

But after the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) throttled the Denver Broncos (8-7) on Sunday night, 33-10, to eliminate the defending Super Bowl champions from postseason contention, the Raiders’ playoff picture cleared up -- just a tad.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

There are two ways in which the Raiders, with Matt McGloin now at quarterback, can win the AFC West, maintain their hold on the No. 2 seed in the AFC and get a first-round bye and a home playoff game the weekend of Jan. 14-15: Beat the Broncos in Denver on New Year’s Day, or the Chiefs lose at the San Diego Chargers (5-10) that same afternoon.

In fact, the Raiders could still get the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, though they’d have to beat the Broncos, who have nothing left to play for but pride, and the New England Patriots (13-2) would have to lose at the Miami Dolphins (10-5). In that scenario, both the Raiders and Patriots would finish with the same 13-3 record, but Oakland would win on tiebreakers.

But lose to the Broncos, who would love nothing more than to mess up a rivals’ playoff party, and the Raiders’ road gets a little trickier.

Because, should the Raiders fall to the Broncos and the Chiefs beat the Chargers, making both teams 12-4, Kansas City, which would own the tiebreaker over Oakland by virtue of its season sweep of the Raiders, would win the AFC West and jump up to the No. 2 seed.

The Raiders would then fall to the No. 5 seed as a wild card and have to travel to the Houston Texans, the AFC South champs, for a first-round playoff game the weekend of Jan. 7-8.

McGloin’s first NFL start, as a rookie for the Raiders, came at Houston on Nov. 17, 2013, where he passed for 150 yards and three touchdowns -- to Denarius Moore, Rod Streater and Mychal Rivera -- while completing 18-of-32 attempts without an interception in Oakland’s 28-23 victory.

It is McGloin’s lone victory as a starter in the NFL. The undrafted quarterback is 1-5 overall, with all six starts coming in 2013.