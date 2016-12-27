Raiders coach Jack Del Rio: No second-guessing Derek Carr being in game

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Hindsight is always 20/20 so, of course, many critics are wondering why Derek Carr was in the game in the fourth quarter with the Oakland Raiders holding a 19-point lead over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, let alone passing the ball.

Carr was caught for a sack in that fourth quarter by a diving Trent Cole and his right foot rolled under Cole's body, breaking the fibula in his right leg.

The 12-3 Raiders' Super Bowl hopes are shot, many think, and on such an unnecessary play.

But was it folly to still have Carr in the game at that point?

There were still more than 11 minutes remaining and Andrew Luck was standing on the other sideline for a desperate Colts team needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

There was no second-guessing by Raiders coach Jack Del Rio on Monday.

"When you end up looking at the final score, we won by eight points; we won by one score basically," Del Rio said in his weekly media conference. "Andrew Luck, people here in the Bay Area, I think, have a pretty good understanding of what he is capable of. I know I do.

"We felt like you had to keep the pedal down on that opponent, that quarterback in that game. You're talking about a team facing elimination. We knew we were going to get everything they had to close the game anyway they could, and we were prepared for that."

You might say it was just the perfect storm for Carr to be hurt.

One possession earlier, the Raiders were in field-goal range to go up 36-14 but an intentional grounding penalty due to a miscommunication on third down backed the Raiders up 10 yards and they had to punt.

Had the Raiders led by 22 with more than 12 minutes to play, perhaps they get more conservative, or replace Carr with Matt McGloin.

And on the fateful series that ended Carr's season, Seth Roberts was called for an illegal crackback block that turned a third-and-3 at the Colts' 37-yard line into a second-and-18 at the Raiders' 48-yard line.

Too soon to start running out the clock?

So Carr dropped back, avoided Cole's first rush but then scrambled back toward him, where Cole latched on.

It was the first sack surrendered all season by Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn, who slipped on his initial engagement with Cole yet kept him away from Carr on that first entanglement.

It was only the second time Carr was pressured in 32 dropbacks on Saturday, per ESPN Stats & Information.

And it was just the fifth sack surrendered this season by a team leading by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Carr's sack percentage of 2.7 was the lowest in the NFL and his pressure percentage of 19.7 was the third-lowest in the league.

Perfect storm, indeed.

"I think the question would be a little different if it was like, 'Coach, don't you think you got a little conservative there? What the heck? You let them come back' and we were sitting here talking with a frown on our face because we hadn't won our 12th game," said a subdued Del Rio.

"I'll just leave it at that."