Can the chip on Matt McGloin's shoulder help the Raiders win?

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Matt McGloin had to walk on at Penn State. He was not invited to the NFL scouting combine and, after putting together a letter and video describing his hardscrabble upbringing in Pennsylvania and chip-on-his-shoulder mentality, signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

No wonder the erstwhile Red Rifle is sometimes referred to as the Scranton Scrapper.

So, yeah, McGloin, who uses every real and imagined slight as motivation, has plenty of fuel as he prepares to take over at quarterback for the Raiders with Derek Carr having suffered a broken fibula in his right leg last weekend.

“I’ve obviously gotten that question a lot throughout my career, playing with a chip on your shoulder and things like that,” McGloin said Wednesday. “I don’t necessarily think I play that way. I mean, I really enjoy playing the game. I really enjoy competition. I enjoy being out there with the guys and playing the game and doing well and winning.

“Regardless of whether people like you or they don’t like you, or people critique you or they don’t critique you, really it’s out of my control. Some writers may like me, some may not like me, and it is what it is. I don’t really try to let that bother me. To be honest with you, I don’t read a ton of your stuff or your articles.”

The gathering laughed.

“I just try to focus at the task at hand,” McGloin added, “and play to the best of my ability.”

With a win Sunday at the Denver Broncos, the Raiders claim the AFC West title with a record of 13-3, earn a first-round bye in the postseason and get a home playoff game. In fact, Oakland gets the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they beat the Broncos and the New England Patriots fall at Miami.

Lose to the Broncos and the Raiders drop to 12-4 and, if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Diego Chargers, Oakland falls to the No. 5 seed in the AFC and plays as a wild card at the Houston Texans in the first round.

McGloin’s lone victory as a starter came at Houston in his rookie season of 2013. The Texans' coach then? Current Broncos coach Gary Kubiak.

“I’m really impressed with the young man,” Kubiak said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “I think every time he’s been given the chance, he’s done a really good job.”

McGloin lost his last five starts as a rookie, and has played sparingly since. But Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is impressed with McGloin’s tape.

“Right now I see him as a gunslinger,” Harris said of McGloin. “From the past and watching him play, he doesn’t have any fear. He can fit the ball into coverage. That’s something I’ve seen from him in the past.”

It always comes back to McGloin’s chip, though, which more than makes up for whatever tangibles and measurables he may lack.

Said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio: “What little bit I’ve said thus far is, ‘Be yourself. Be who you are. Make your plays. Let us all do our jobs around you. You don’t have to put the world on your shoulders. It’s not your responsibility. We ask everybody to do their job. Understand what your role is and get that done for us.’ It’s no different for him.”

Even if the stakes are higher, considering what’s at stake this weekend and in the Raiders’ first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

“Well, there’s always pressure when you play this game,” McGloin said. “You talk about proving yourself week in and week out and things like that. You’re constantly trying to prove yourself. This is a performance-based business and if you’re not playing well and you’re not winning and you’re not doing well, then you’re not going to be a starter very long, especially at the quarterback position.

“So, that’s what we’re doing now. We understand what’s at stake come Sunday and we’re preparing for that.”