Raiders' QB woes could point to short playoff stay

DENVER -- To paraphrase Dean Wormer of “Animal House” fame, flat, sloppy and slow is no way to enter the playoffs. Let alone without a quarterback.

And yet, here are the Oakland Raiders, who responded to the challenge of being able to clinch the AFC West by beating the Broncos at Denver with their worst first half of football in recent memory.

In fact, the lack of a quarterback, an anemic running game and the defense failing to step up cost the Raiders the No. 2 seed in the AFC and could portend an early exit from the postseason.

The Raiders could not climb out of a 24-point hole and fell to the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos, 24-6, dropping to second place in the division and No. 5 in the conference. Now they limp -- literally and figuratively -- into the playoffs as a wild card with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the division by beating the San Diego Chargers.

One potential saving grace? The Raiders (12-4) will play next weekend against a team that has looked just as inept the past month or so as the Raiders did on Sunday in the Houston Texans (9-7). And the Raiders already beat the Texans, 27-20, in Mexico City on Nov. 21.

But that was with league MVP candidate Derek Carr under center and, really, with the way the Raiders looked on Sunday, he may have picked up some more MVP votes in his absence.

And therein lies the Raiders’ problem as they enter the playoffs for the first time since 2002: Carr is out with a broken right leg, backup Matt McGloin was ineffective in Denver before getting knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury on a late hit by Jared Crick in the second quarter, and rookie Connor Cook is untested.

In fact, Cook, the Raiders’ fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, had never even dressed for an NFL game before replacing McGloin.

Cook did look the part at times, especially on his perfectly placed 32-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper down the left sideline in the third quarter, a play in which Cooper showed superior body control to hit the pylon before his left foot went out of bounds.

Then again, the first time Cook took an NFL hit, he fumbled, and his floater to the end zone from 30-plus yards out was easily picked off.

If McGloin is indeed out on a potentially short week -- should Oakland and Houston play on Saturday -- the Raiders will have to roll with the rookie. And the rest of the team has to step up, which is something it did not do in Denver against a team playing for nothing but pride.

The defense blew assignments and missed tackles galore.

The run game was anemic and, with the Raiders forced to play comeback, they all but abandoned the run anyway. Plus, left tackle Donald Penn left the game with a left knee issue in the fourth quarter, though he later returned.

This was not the same Raiders team that was a league darling in winning 12 of its first 15 games. Not even close. They had their toughness questioned by a chirpy Broncos team all day, and that was never more evident than when Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib ripped Michael Crabtree’s necklace off him in front of an official, and nothing happened.

It was as if the Broncos ripped the Raiders’ heart out, a week after their soul was taken with Carr’s injury.

But the season continues for Oakland, and with a new quarterback starting at Houston, whether it’s McGloin or Cook, who passed for 150 yards with a TD and an interception in completing 14 of 21 passes, the Raiders are hoping for anything but a nightmare finish to what had been a dream season.