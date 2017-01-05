Who's the suddenly QB-starved Raiders' emergency option? Paging Michael Crabtree

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- It was a most brutal game, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Raiders playing at the on-the-rise Chicago Bears on a blustery day on the unforgiving artificial turf of Soldier Field on Nov. 4, 1984.

The Raiders already were without the injured likes of Cliff Branch, Charlie Hannah, Matt Millen, Reggie Kinlaw and, yes, starting quarterback Jim Plunkett.

"Anybody goes down, I'm going to be the quarterback," Michael Crabtree said of the Raiders' depth under center. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

So when Marc Wilson got knocked out of the game -- twice -- and David Humm had four teeth cracked to the gum line by Richard Dent and his knees shredded and career ended by Otis Wilson, the Raiders looked to punter Ray Guy.

Yes, Guy, who would enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his kicking prowess in 2014, was the Raiders’ emergency quarterback.

“I had one foot on the field, one foot off,” Guy told me years later.

Wilson, meanwhile, was on an exam table in the Raiders' locker room, watching the game on TV, and when he saw Guy about to enter, Wilson grabbed his helmet and ran back out to the sideline.

“Ray saw him and said, ‘Here comes Marc,’” then-coach Tom Flores told me. “Ray was happy.”

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree knows the feeling.

Because while Crabtree is in the league for his pass-catching skills, he is also the Oakland Raiders' emergency quarterback. And with the Raiders dressing just two quarterbacks on game days, things got kinda tight for Crabtree in Denver on Sunday, with Derek Carr out with a broken right leg, Matt McGloin knocked out of the game with an injured left shoulder and rookie Connor Cook getting his first-ever professional snaps.

“Anybody goes down, I’m going to be the quarterback,” Crabtree said this week.

“Only two quarterbacks suiting [up], so if one goes down, that’s when the panic starts.”

That’s presumably why the wild-card Raiders signed Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad. And with Cook getting the start at the Houston Texans in Saturday’s playoff opener, Gilbert would be activated if McGloin’s shoulder precludes him from suiting up.

Yet, the internet is forever and so, too, apparently are Crabtree’s skills as a high school quarterback in football-mad Texas.

Friday Night Lights? Crabtree lit up Twitter a couple of years ago when he tweeted out video of himself playing quarterback as a teenager. Crabtree has shown off his arm in training camp and practice to Carr, even if fellow receiver Amari Cooper actually won an accuracy contest in Napa this summer.

Crabtree, though, is a receiver first, an ear for Cook second, and a quarterback only in case of emergency.

“So I’ve been talking to him a lot, man, just making sure he keeps his head in the game,” Crabtree said of Cook.

“But Connor is, I can't wait to see him play this week.”

And staying upright, so Crabtree does not have to make like Guy 32 years earlier, with one foot in the huddle as the quarterback, the other positioned on the outside as a receiver.