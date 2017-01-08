Despite poor finish, Raiders' future bright for Derek Carr & Co.

ESPN Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez admits that without Derek Carr, Oakland didn't have enough punch to defeat Houston and their No. 1 ranked defense. (0:56)

HOUSTON -- What had been a magical season ended with an inglorious thud less than an hour earlier. As the Oakland Raiders packed their bags after their first foray into the playoffs in 14 years ended with a 27-14 loss to the Houston Texans, cornerback David Amerson relayed what the league can expect next from the Raiders.

"They know when we're full strength and everybody's up and healthy ... they know they're going to have to deal with us for the next couple years, they know the Raiders are here," Amerson said. "They know what's going to go on. Some unfortunate stuff happened this year. We've got to move on. We've got to be a team and move forward and not make excuses; I'm not trying to make excuses. They know for the next couple of years, they know what's up ... they know at full strength, ain't nobody in the league touching us, man.

"Everybody sees it. They know what the Raiders got. They see the talent, they see the coaches, the schemes, all the stuff that's going on, and they know they're going to have to deal with us for the next couple years in the playoffs. Point blank."

Latavius Murray said the Raiders did some "great things" this season, despite the way it ended. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Sure, Amerson was blunt, but he has a point, and maybe that's what this emotionally scarred team, in the wake of Derek Carr's broken leg two weeks earlier, needed to hear. And even though Amerson said he was keeping it real by calling the game's officiating "one-sided" for the home team, he did not want to use that as an excuse for the loss.

The Raiders, many observers would say, are actually a year ahead of schedule in going from an 0-10 start in 2014 to 7-9 in 2015 to a 12-3 start this season.

That's when Carr suffered a broken fibula in his right leg on a sack by the Indianapolis Colts' Trent Cole. The Raiders' leader was done and his team was outscored by a combined 62-20 from that point.

"Obviously, when you lose an MVP, it takes a toll," Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack said. "But we wanted to rally and focus back in. You could tell it was a big hit for us."

On top of Carr's absence, the Raiders went three straight games without a sack.

"The biggest takeaway from this season is that we've got to help the offense, defensively," Mack said. "We weren't able to do that on a consistent basis and that's my fault and I take that."

But, as Amerson more than intimated, with a young and healthy nucleus returning, the Raiders will be a chic Super Bowl pick next year. Carr, who was an NFL MVP candidate after passing for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, and outside linebacker Aldon Smith, potentially reinstated from his suspension, should return to join Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mack, who had 11 sacks, and Bruce Irvin, who had seven sacks.

Even Raiders coach Jack Del Rio lamented Carr's absence against the Texans when talking about his own defense getting stops in the game.

"When you had 4 (Carr's jersey number) back there," Del Rio said, "that might be enough for us to score a couple and get ignited and then we jump ahead and then we're able to close game and things like that.

"I don't think you can eliminate the abrupt ending, but I don't think you can dismiss what we accomplished. We had a great beginning. We won 12 of our first 15 games, so that's outstanding. We just had an abrupt ending, and that can't happen in this league."

The Raiders do have some questions regarding their own free agents, though, from defensive back DJ Hayden to offensive lineman Menelik Watson to receiver Andre Holmes to tight end Mychal Rivera to quarterback Matt McGloin to running back Latavius Murray to defensive tackle Stacy McGee to linebackers Malcolm Smith and Perry Riley to safety Nate Allen and long snapper Jon Condo.

"We did some good things this year," Murray said. "But it didn't end the way we wanted it to end so it's disappointing. I'm not in this game to lose whatsoever, regardless of any of the things that go on.

"We did some great things this year, but it's disappointing regardless."

Call it fuel for the future.