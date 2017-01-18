Karl Joseph fulfills promise in buying 'dream house' for mother

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Karl Joseph was a first-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders last spring, going No. 14 overall out of West Virginia.

The rookie strong safety played in 13 games and started 11, including the Raiders' first playoff appearance in 14 years.

His 76 tackles in the regular season were fourth on the team. His interception and fumble recovery against the San Diego Chargers in Week 5 made him the first Raiders rookie to have two takeaways in a game since 1999, and he was named this week to the Professional Football Writers of America all-rookie team.

But Joseph's biggest personal achievement may have come closer to home.

As he posted on his Instagram account, Joseph bought his mother her "dream house" in central Florida, fulfilling a promise he made to her while in the eighth grade.

I remember her telling me her dream was to have a big house with a pool, and I Remember in 8th grade telling her I would buy her dream house. Definitely one of the most fulfilling moments in my life. "Sometime she hate the way she raised me but she love what she raised, can't wait to hand her these house keys with nothing to say". #ThiswhatIgrindfor #momhappyimhappy #Blessed A photo posted by Karl Joseph (@k_8joseph) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

"He comes from very humble beginnings," Joseph's agent, Chafie Fields, told TMZ Sports. "Ultimately, his goal was being able to provide for his mom.

"He didn't want to buy himself a car. He didn't want to buy himself a house. He wanted to get his mom a house."

Joseph, whose rookie contract is worth more than $11 million, grew up in central Florida after his family moved there from Haiti. He was with family in Haiti when the Raiders selected him in the draft.