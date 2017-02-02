Instead of a wall, the NFL is building a bridge with Mexico

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Amid all the talk and debate over firming up the United States’ southern border, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear he is intent on deepening the league’s relationship with Mexico and its large fan base.

And the Oakland Raiders are Goodell's talisman toward that end.

Goodell announced Wednesday at his state of the league news conference that in 2017, for the second season in a row, the Raiders will play a home game in Mexico City. This time it will be against the AFC champion New England Patriots, who will play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

But that does not ease any angst for Oakland-based fans, specifically season-ticket holders, who are not thrilled. They're not out any money, but they lose a home game, a premium one at that, and the Black Hole doesn't get to give Tom Brady a proper send-off -- his first postseason success, after all, came courtesy of the "tuck rule" game in 2002.

Keep in mind, it's the NFL's idea to have Oakland play host at Estadio Azteca again. The Raiders did not volunteer, according to a league source. When reports began to surface about Oakland going back to Mexico City, there were numerous rumblings, none too positive, at Raiders headquarters. Team brass was less than excited about having to travel for an extra game, especially on a short week, while dealing with concerns over food and water and altitude sickness. Plus, Raiders officials already are concerned with this week's developments regarding the potential unraveling of their move into a $1.9 billion domed stadium in Las Vegas.

Goodell, though, said he anticipates this year's game being on a Sunday, after last year's was on the Monday before Thanksgiving. The schedule will not be unveiled until April.

And while Las Vegas means "the meadows" in Spanish, Los Raiders translates in any language. Especially in Mexico, where the popularity of Los Malosos, the bad boys, was burnished by the success of Tom Flores and Jim Plunkett winning Super Bowls in the early 1980s.

Fernando-mania? Flores and Plunkett made fútbol Americano cool in Mexico, too. Sure, the Dallas Cowboys may be more popular, and the Pittsburgh Steelers might have a popularity that predates the Raiders. But there was a great deal of love in Mexico for Los Raiders in November, when they beat the Houston Texans 27-20 on Monday Night Football in front of 76,473 at historic Estadio Azteca.

It was very much like a home game for the Raiders, even before the green laser pointers starting training on Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler's face before the snap and during plays. The lasers, the ubiquitous pro-Raiders/anti-Texans chants, the makeshift paper airplanes, and confetti raining down on the Azteca grass -- it had the makings of a Club America-Chivas soccer match. The uniqueness of the NFL game also gave it a certain Super Bowl feel.

"We had a great experience last year. ... We couldn't have asked for a better reception from our fans in Mexico," Goodell said at his news conference Wednesday. "We always envisioned that it would be more than a one-year commitment.

"We have a tremendous fan base in Mexico. Their passion for football is inspiring, and we look forward to another memorable game in Mexico City between two great teams next season."

Indeed, the NFL's decision to send the Raiders back to Mexico City proves they are the league's brand south of the border, or at least a key part of the league's initiative to grow the game there given the team's fan base and loyal following.

The truth is, obviously, somewhere in the middle, though Raider Nation does go global. El mundo de Los Malosos, then?

"The Raiders are excited to return to Estadio Azteca and represent the National Football League once again on an international stage," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "We enjoyed tremendous support from the Raider Nation in Mexico in 2016 and look forward to experiencing that great passion again this year."

Davis had civil rights icon Tommie Smith return to Mexico City in 2016 -- for only the second time since his seminal raised-fist salute at the 1968 Olympics -- to light the Al Davis torch. Might Brady get President Donald Trump, his friend, to do something in his honor this time around, such as pass an executive order that the pounds per square inch in Brady's footballs won't be affected by the extreme altitude of Mexico City?

I kid, of course. Besides, it's a Raiders home game, remember? And that's not an alternative fact.