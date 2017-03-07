Derek Carr: Uncertainty of potential move tough on fans

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- With the Oakland Raiders' potential move to Las Vegas regaining traction after the franchise told the NFL it had secured financing through Bank of America, quarterback Derek Carr said the uncertainty is harder on the fans than the players.

"For us as players, we're going to show up and work our tails off," Carr told Hannah Storm on ESPN's Sportscenter on Tuesday. "We have a goal of winning the Super Bowl and that's just where our focus is. It's like a laser focus. But for our fans, they have to think about those things. They're the ones that come and support us.

"The city of Oakland, since I got here, has been like my second family. They've taken me in and had my back through the hard times and they've celebrated with me through the good times. And so, I love Oakland. Obviously, you ask anybody in our building, even Mr. [Mark] Davis has said that he wants to stay. But again, it's part of that business thing -- can they make it happen? Can it get done? We don't know."

The Raiders have their sights on a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat dome stadium on a 62-acre plot on Russell Road, west of Interstate-15 and the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, on the south end of Las Vegas. They would share the facility with UNLV.

The Raiders would contribute $500 million toward the project while $750 million would come from a Nevada hotel tax. Bank of America is essentially stepping in to find the $650 million gap left when casino magnate Sheldon Adelson withdrew his support in late January.

A vote on relocation is expected to take place at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix March 26-29, a league source told ESPN on Monday.

"It will be interesting to see," said Carr, who finished in a tie for third in NFL MVP voting despite missing the season finale after suffering a broken right leg. "If we go to Vegas, we're going to make the most of it because the best thing is, we have the best fans in the world. Raider Nation is everywhere, literally. So I know that they're going to show up [and] I know we're going to be supported.

"It will be cool, either way. But, obviously, I'm a California guy, it would be cool to stay here. But if we move on, I'm going to make the most of it and our team will do the same. We'll bring everybody along and it will be just like new."