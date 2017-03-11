Derek Carr: Raiders sitting out early free agency a 'good problem to have'

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Through two days of free agency, the Oakland Raiders have lost seven of their 13 unrestricted free agents to other teams and have signed only one player away from another squad.

Is Reggie McKenzie, the Raiders general manager and the 2016 executive of the year according to the Pro Football Writers of America, fiddling while the Coliseum burns?

Quarterback Derek Carr, right, says he's confident in the course coach Jack Del Rio and the Raiders' brass have plotted this offseason. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Hardly. McKenzie, who entered the new league year some $43 million under the salary cap, is not one to spend wildly. Sure, adding Calais Campbell to fortify the interior pass rush would have been nice, but the Raiders were not going give him $30 million guaranteed, unlike the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not when it remains a priority in Oakland to re-up 2014 draft classmates Derek Carr and Khalil Mack before they enter the final season of their respective rookie contracts.

Plus, as Carr noted, the Raiders, coming off a 12-4 season and their first playoff berth since 2002, don’t necessarily need to dive into the free-agency frenzy for top-dollar players. Not with the nucleus currently in place.

“I think for so long, our fans were looking forward to free agency,” Carr told KGMZ-FM 95.7 The Game on Friday. “They were sitting there, champing at the bit, couldn’t wait for it, all the way up until really, probably this year ... at least 15, 16 years. ‘Man, who can we add this time? Who’s the next piece? Can we get this guy?’

“Now, Reggie, our front office and coach [Jack] Del Rio has done such a good job of adding talent, maybe through the draft or through free agency leading up to this, that we have a solid team. Now we just need a couple pieces ... to come in and help. Now we’re in a spot where our front office can take care of their own and do those kinds of things. And that is a really good thing to have, so I think our fans, as exciting as free agency is, if you don’t have to be heavily involved, I think it’s a really good problem to have for an organization.”

The Raiders had been linked to tight end Martellus Bennett, but he agreed Friday afternoon with the Green Bay Packers. Oakland also remains a potential landing spot for running back Adrian Peterson, particularly with his price seemingly going down by the day and Latavius Murray reportedly set to visit the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network did report that Minnesota Vikings receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson was scheduled to visit Oakland, and fans are still banging the drum for New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

The Raiders agreed to terms with offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse on a two-year contract late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

The Raiders have lost right tackle Menelik Watson (Denver), safety Nate Allen (Miami) and former first-round cornerback D.J. Hayden (Detroit) on Friday, a day after linebackers Malcolm Smith (San Francisco) and Daren Bates (Tennessee), safety Brynden Trawick (Titans) and defensive tackle Stacy McGee (Washington) signed elsewhere.

The Raiders' remaining unsigned unrestricted free agents: Murray, tight end Mychal Rivera, receiver Andre Holmes, quarterback Matt McGloin, linebacker Perry Riley Jr. and long-snapper Jon Condo.