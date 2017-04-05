Mark Davis: I offered a piece of Raiders to A's in effort to stay in Oakland

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis reiterated his reasons for seeking relocation to Las Vegas, as he shared with ESPN.com last week, in a radio interview with the team’s flagship radio station on Tuesday.

Davis, though, went deeper, going on the record with his claim that he had offered to sell to the Oakland A’s a share of his team in hopes it would spur a two-stadium project – one for the Raiders, another for the A’s – on the Coliseum grounds.

“There’s a myth out there that I wouldn’t put up equity to help drive a deal in Oakland, and that’s the farthest thing from the truth,” Davis told show host J.T. "The Brick" on 95.7 The Game, recounting a lunch he had with then-A’s managing partner Lew Wolff and then-team president Michael Crowley.

“We offered them the opportunity to purchase 20 percent of the Raiders and to do what I said about building two stadiums on that site. And the message from them was ... that they did not want to remain on that site, especially if we were to build there, but they would love to buy 20 percent of the Raiders. And that was really the last time we talked with the A’s about it.”

Wolff confirmed the meeting to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I do recall Mark saying that a minority percentage owned by, I think, passive investors could be for sale,” Wolff told the newspaper. “However, no price or terms were discussed.

“We did not see any reason to enter professional football, as our desire was, and is, to have a new baseball venue in Oakland.”

The Raiders won the vote for relocation at last week’s NFL owners meeting by a 31-1 margin, and plan on opening a $1.9 billion. 65,000-seat domed stadium in 2020.

They have one-year leases at the Oakland Coliseum for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and Davis, as he said last week, hopes to play in 2019 in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas “clean” a year later and has ruled out playing at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium in the interim.

Davis also restated that any potential deal to stay in Oakland was essentially doomed when the Raiders’ rent at the Coliseum was tripled after agreeing to a lease in principle; he then made a commitment to Nevada governor Brian Sandoval last April.

Oakland seemingly made a last-ditch effort, to no avail.

“The NFL told the city several times, Don’t bring a third-party developer in between the Raiders, the league and the Coliseum site,” Davis said. “And for some reason, they felt that bringing in Ronnie Lott and Fortress Group was the direction that they wanted to go, despite the fact that the league continually told them not to do it.”

A planned rally in Las Vegas last week was scratched due to the sensitive nature of the pending move. Plus, there's much work to be done, including a plan for where the Raiders will play in 2019 and permits for the proposed stadium site in Las Vegas to be filed with the Federal Aviation Administration.

“At this point in time right now, I’m not celebrating anything, like I would like to be,” Davis said. “We are going to be building a world-class facility in the entertainment capital of the world. It’s going to be great for Super Bowls and everything else. But I still have feelings for the fans in the Bay Area and I’ve met with a number of them and anything I say to them isn’t going to soothe them. And so it makes this whole thing bittersweet.”