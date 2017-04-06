What would it take for Raiders to acquire Marshawn Lynch?

Jemele Hill and Michael Smith explain on SC6 that if Marshawn Lynch ends up going to the Raiders, it could make them a serious Super Bowl contender. (1:43)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Reggie McKenzie was sitting at a table with three reporters at the Arizona Biltmore at last week’s NFL owners meetings, the crystal chalice he had just been awarded by the Sporting News as its NFL executive of the year serving as a centerpiece, of sorts.

So yeah, I had to ask the Oakland Raiders general manager: You gonna fill that thing up with Skittles?

McKenzie did not bite.

The reference was obvious, even if the inference was, too: McKenzie was not about to wax poetic on Marshawn Lynch, the Skittles-aholic author of Beast Mode, seeing as how his contract still belonged to the Seattle Seahawks and any mention of the running back could be perceived as tampering.

“Absolutely,” McKenzie said with a smile.

Besides ...

“He’s still retired,” McKenzie added.

Which makes Lynch visiting the Raiders on Wednesday with Seattle’s permission all the more intriguing and, as NFL Network reported, Lynch telling Oakland he was willing to come out of retirement to play for his hometown team.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported a deal between the Raiders and Lynch will “eventually” happen.

This much is true, though: With Lynch’s contract, which carries a salary cap hit of $9 million in 2017 and a base salary of $7 million in 2018, the Raiders would be averse to giving up picks in a trade, especially at that salary. Oakland would rather see Seattle, which simply cannot afford him at those numbers, cut him. The Raiders, who have just over $27.6 million in cap space and still want to extend quarterback Derek Carr, edge rusher Khalil Mack and right guard Gabe Jackson, could then negotiate a more team-friendly deal with Lynch.

Plus, there would be questions about how the notoriously free-spirited Lynch, who turns 31 on April 22 and was limited by injury to seven games and averaged 3.8 yards per carry in 2015, would fit in the Raiders’ culture, and what kind of teammate he’d be for a young team on the rise.

Perhaps answers came in his visit. Because the Raiders definitely have questions coming their way when it comes to being without a lead running back after Latavius Murray was allowed to leave for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Oakland fans have been exhorting their prodigal son to return to the East Bay since reports first surfaced last month about Lynch potentially joining the Raiders. A Twitter poll I put up at the time was heavily in favor of the Raiders signing Lynch, over Adrian Peterson.

McKenzie did address concerns about a lead running back in Arizona, saying he did not want to see 5-foot-8 Mighty Mite change-of-pace backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington get “beat up” by taking too much of the load.

“We’d like to use those guys in multiple ways,” McKenzie said. “Those two, as the dynamic duo, could get it done. You don’t want to just ride one all the time. Those two guys are two pretty good little backs.

“But would you want a banger sometimes, a bigger body to move the pile, or whatever? You could probably add something there. We think [fullback] Jamize Olawale can bang it in there and get two to eight yards, move the pile. I mean, it’s not like we’re suffering.”

Suffer Beast Mode, though? A healthy and focused Lynch would have opposing defenses aching.

“We’re going to keep plugging and if something falls our way, the draft’s got a lot of backs, in all sizes,” McKenzie said. “This roster will look a whole lot different from here to May.”

Pass the Skittles?