Marshawn Lynch teases Raider Nation with cryptic tweet

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Cryptic much, Beast Mode?

With rumors, reports and innuendo floating about in regard to Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders, the running back took to social media Thursday night with a tweet as enigmatic as his fun-loving personality.

I'm Thankfull!!!! Yes Lawd!!!! — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) April 14, 2017

Thankful for what, exactly?

A release from the Seattle Seahawks, so he can sign a fresh, affordable contract with the Raiders? A restructured deal with Seattle that makes it easier for the Raiders to pick up his contract? A straight trade to Oakland?

Lynch wasn’t saying, though Raiders players were weighing in on the possibilities, among them former Seahawks teammate Bruce Irvin:

And this from Jalen Richard, who could wind up with a new backfield mate in Lynch:

The Raiders and Lynch were negotiating on Thursday and nothing had been officially announced as of 10 p.m. PT.

Lynch is due a salary cap number of $9 million in 2017 and a base salary of $7 million in 2018, while Oakland has $27.6 million in cap space for this upcoming season and plans to extend quarterback Derek Carr, All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and right guard Gabe Jackson.

The Raiders begin their offseason training program on Monday.