Jack Del Rio: I see 'authentic passion' in Marshawn Lynch

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- He has yet to say anything publicly about joining the Oakland Raiders, but Marshawn Lynch on a viral team video clutching his new Raiders helmet and beaming like Ralphie with his Red Ryder BB Gun in "A Christmas Story" spoke volumes.

Lynch, pried out of retirement and acquired by the Raiders last week from the Seattle Seahawks, has been participating in workouts at the team's facility.

And the sight, courtesy of the Raiders, of Derek Carr, whose breakthrough season came to an inglorious end on Christmas Eve, handing off to Lynch on Tuesday was a clarion call for fans.

It is still only a week since Lynch's Oakland homecoming became official, and with so many people offering takes on it, maybe he does not need to speak out ... yet.

Because while the Raiders did select nine players in the draft, Lynch joining the Raiders after a year off was actually the team's biggest acquisition last week. Which is why I asked coach Jack Del Rio what he saw in Lynch.

"Authentic passion is what I see," Del Rio said … passionately. "He is a homegrown guy. He's extremely excited about joining this football team, being part of the Raider Nation and we're excited to have him.

"You know, there are going to be questions about how much is left in his tank and we're going to find out. I don't know that I've ever seen anybody else be more excited and more pleased to be joining a team. My team. Our team."

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie offered similar thoughts.

"We weren't rushed for time, but I just wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page and it never wavered," McKenzie said. "It was just all about the timing of it. We're extremely excited of the way it turned out.

"We're excited, he's excited, and that's what excites me, the fact that he's really ready to put on a Raiders uniform."

Del Rio grew up in nearby Hayward and enjoyed an 11-year NFL career that ended with the 1995 season. That was also the year the Raiders returned to Oakland from Los Angeles.

"I told [Lynch], I said, 'You're lucky, man, because I didn't get a chance to do that as a player. I wanted to finish here [with the Raiders] as a player, too. I didn't get that chance; you're getting that chance,'" Del Rio said. "And he's fired up about it.

"He's a big man. He plays with a violence that we like and appreciate and I think he looks forward to running behind Gabe (Jackson) and K.O. (Kelechi Osemele) and Rodney (Hudson) and those guys up front."

Just look at the video and pictures for proof.