Marshawn Lynch brings together native Oakland with bike rally

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Jumping back into the NFL after a year off is, apparently, as easy as riding a bike for Marshawn Lynch.

Or did you miss Lynch taking to the streets of his native Oakland with 300 to 400 of his closest friends on Saturday for what he termed an #OaklandRideOut?

2morrow at Oakland Tech 1 o'clock pic.twitter.com/PWcXkURayX — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 19, 2017

No reason was given for Lynch’s call to ride, though his joining the Raiders has excited an Oakland fan base and served as an olive branch, of sorts, with the team moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

Beast Mode? More like Bike Mode ... for a day, from Oakland to Berkeley, where he played his college ball at Cal. Lynch wore a Raiders pullover and a Beast Mode beanie.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Lynch rode at the front of the rally, “holding on to the driver’s side window of a white van as he peddled. Approximately 300 to 400 riders trailed behind with four or five cop cars holding up the rear, their lights flashing.”

Lynch seemed pleased.

The town showed out in da ride to day thank everybody that came out...Yes Lawd!!!! — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 21, 2017

The Raiders begin OTAs on Tuesday.