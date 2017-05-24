Marshawn Lynch 'soaking up' Raiders' system observer at OTAs

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Sure, Marshawn Lynch used the stretch period of Tuesday’s OTA practice to actually, you know, stretch. But he also used it to bound around, from line to line, to engage with his new teammates, his ever-present smile beaming brighter than ever.

It was easier to see the grin on Lynch, who came out of a one-year retirement to be acquired by the Oakland Raiders in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, because, well, he was not wearing a helmet. Lynch was an observer, chopping it up with the likes of Sebastian Janikowski, Donald Penn and Bruce Irvin during stretching and anyone else nearby during drills.

Sebastian Janikowski and Marshawn Lynch share a laugh during stretch. Lynch, for what... https://t.co/SwIWKxOb6n pic.twitter.com/ypvfJVqGhN — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 23, 2017

Should you be alarmed that Lynch was not participating in the voluntary workouts? Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was not about to show panic as Oakland eases the 31-year-old Lynch in.

“Yeah, he’s doing great, he’s doing great," Del Rio said. “He’ll continue to do the things that we’re asking him to do. He’s really soaking up the system. He’s doing a great job fitting in.”

Then, is that why Lynch was not wearing a helmet, still trying to “fit in” to his new surroundings after a year off?

“Yeah, he’s coming along, he’s doing great,” Del Rio said. “We have no issues there. He’s been here like he said he’d be here. Really committed.”

There had been a thought or two from observers that the notoriously free-spirited Lynch might just sit out the voluntary workouts. Not so, said Del Rio.

“He said, ‘Coach, this is home for me, so it’s not like I’m going home and I won’t be here,’” Del Rio said with a laugh.

“He’s committed to being here. He’s excited to be a Raider. We’re excited to have him.”

Lynch has yet to address the media since landing in Oakland in late April. But his presence has been more than felt.

“When Marshawn does talk, he’s a pretty funny guy,” said Penn, the Raiders' Pro Bowl left tackle. “He’s a fool. We’re all having fun, just getting ready to get stuff started.”

Said defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.: “Beast Mode’s a good guy. We actually sit down and talk it up a little bit, and he’s a good guy. On camera he may not talk as much, but you know, when you get to know him, he opens up to you.”

Lynch has been a participant in previous workouts, as well as been a figure in the facility.

Wondering what Marshawn Lynch and Derek Carr working together looks like? Here it is,... https://t.co/8G5t974rT8 pic.twitter.com/fi86c6nShD — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 2, 2017

Wondering what Marshawn Lynch chopping it up with Raiders owner Mark Davis looks like?... https://t.co/IoTZA27fLQ pic.twitter.com/xOHyaJlIFY — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 16, 2017

“I’ve known Marshawn a long time,” Penn added. “I really wanted to get him here. I’m glad he came and we got everything done. He’s a great addition to us.

“Marshawn coming back after a year off, looking great and feeling great, he’s bringing a lot of energy here and a lot of momentum. It feels good to have him in here.”

Receiver Amari Cooper said he can already feel what Lynch brings to the team.

“Physicality; he’s a physical back,” Cooper said. “It’s nice to have his presence there, just the energy he’ll bring to the team, the attitude he’ll bring on Sundays.

“He’s a good spirit. He’s cool to have around, a really cool person.”

The Raiders, in improving from an 0-10 start in 2014 to 7-9 in 2015 to 12-4 and a playoff appearance last season, have found a way to meld young talent with veterans.

Think Charles Woodson, Justin Tuck and now, Lynch.

“Guys like that, you just watch them,” Cooper said. “You see how they go about their day. Especially with Charles, I used to watch him a lot. He was really hard-working. He was always in the weight room, always getting treatment.

“Marshawn, he’s the same way. I just watch him because there is a reason why those two guys are so successful in this game.”