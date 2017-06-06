        <
          Jack Del Rio shares video of Marshawn Lynch breaking off long TD run

          10:45 PM ET
          Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
          ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Coaches usually guard practice film like a state secret. But this being Jack Del Rio, and the team being the new-look, happy-go-lucky Oakland Raiders, and the player in question being Marshawn Lynch, well, this is a different time in the streets of Silver and Blackdom.

          Or did you miss Del Rio tweeting out video of Lynch breaking off a 30-plus yard touchdown run at the Raiders’ OTA practice on Monday?

          Of course, it went down in a non-padded practice, so there was no tackling, let alone hitting. But the 31-year-old Lynch, who is coming out of a one-year retirement, did show off that old burst up the middle and, just for spit and giggles, faked a celebratory leap into the end zone.

          Hey, at least he didn’t grab his nether region on the way in, right?

          Then again, Lynch had been a mere observer during the first two OTA practices open to the media the previous two weeks, so any action by Lynch in a competitive environment is newsworthy.

          “#beastmode back in action during OTA#7 #ReturnToGreatness #RaiderNation,” Del Rio also tweeted.

          OTA practice No. 8 of 10, and the third and final open to the media, goes down on Tuesday.

