Derek Carr on Marshawn Lynch as a 'loyal, faithful' Raiders teammate

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Derek Carr’s first impression of Marshawn Lynch?

“He’s shown that he’s a loyal, faithful person,” Carr said. “I know for a fact he has my back no matter what.

“I could just feel it from him. There was no feeling-out process or anything. I just knew. He’s told me multiple times that he does. To have that as a quarterback is big because he’s the last line of defense picking up blitzes, he’s the one fighting for extra yards to move the chains for us. He’s just a loyal guy.

“I think that as long as you’re just you and you’re not a fake person, I don’t see how he would have a problem with anybody.”

It didn't take long for Marshawn Lynch to build a rapport with quarterback Derek Carr. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Sure, Lynch comes with baggage, real and perceived. But through the first two-plus weeks of OTAs, the 31-year-old back has brought a toughness and, well, professionalism to the Oakland Raiders locker room.

They eased Lynch in during the first two weeks of OTAs. The running back did not even wear a helmet in the first practice open to the media, and was an observer during team drills in Week 2’s open practice.

But on Monday Lynch was a full go, as coach Jack Del Rio tweeted out a video of Lynch breaking off a long touchdown run, complete with his patented burst up the middle.

“He’s a hard worker and he’s a football junkie,” first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing said.

“He loves football and he loves talking ball. I’ve really enjoyed the conversations we’ve had up until this point. I think he brings a veteran savvy with a fun personality behind it that makes it a really good combination.”

Lynch's wealth of experience is bound to make a difference in the Raiders' backfield, especially since the only returning tailbacks are 5-foot-8 balls of energy DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard, both of whom are entering their second seasons.

“I wouldn’t say that because of [Lynch] we’re changing anything,” Downing said. “It’s just nice to have another piece added to the puzzle. We really like the young backs that we have, and we feel like Marshawn added to that group is really going to solidify our running back situation and give us a chance to put our best foot forward in the run game and in protection in passing.”

Lynch has yet to speak to the media since coming out of retirement and being traded to Oakland from the Seattle Seahawks in late April. Teammates and coaches, though, have offered nothing but praise.

The fact that Lynch has been a participant in the Raiders’ offseason program, after not exactly having exemplary attendance in Seattle, has been a boon for Oakland in more ways than one.

“I think it’s a testament to Marshawn as a whole,” Downing said. “Yeah, he hadn’t really been an offseason attendee, but he showed it’s important to him to integrate himself, not only in the offense but just in the locker room and with the coaching staff. So it’s been nice to have him around.

“We’re excited about where he’s at. Just the type of person that he’s been so far has been outstanding.”

Yes, even with the special brand of “shade” Lynch has been throwing at Carr ... in jest, of course, after a bad throw or two.

“He likes to talk trash and things like that, but at the same time it’s kind of like the big brother thing, like no one else better do it because he’ll take care of it,” Carr said with a smile.

“We like to jab at each other and make fun, poke fun. I’ve been having fun with him. He’s learning the new system, so I like to make fun of him when he doesn’t know stuff. We’re having a good time, and he’s been nothing but loyal and a good teammate.”