Derek Carr uses timed pass to Cordarrelle Patterson as a 'teaching' moment

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- During the open-to-cameras window of OTAs on Tuesday, Oakland Raiders receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who has made his NFL bones as a Pro Bowl kick returner, hauled in a pretty one-handed grab from Derek Carr. I tweeted out the video, in slo-mo, and as of Wednesday afternoon it had received 418 likes and 134 retweets.

Among those to react were both Patterson and Carr. The quarterback used the video, which showed Patterson running an "in" route, to offer a lesson to young quarterbacks. After all, the angle showed Carr unleashing the pass well in advance of Patterson making his break -- as he should, right?

Haha nice touch Paul! But you've brought up a great teaching lesson!

***Young QB's***

Train throwing the ball uncomfortably early! https://t.co/E6EbJvgCHP — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 7, 2017

Carr then followed up by praising his pass-catchers.

Anddddd.... have beasts at wide receiver that don't need to see the ball leave your hand 😊😉 https://t.co/E6EbJvgCHP — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 7, 2017

It was interesting to note that in Tuesday's open-to-the-media practice, Patterson received a lot of snaps with the first-team offense opposite Amari Cooper.