Derek Carr uses timed pass to Cordarrelle Patterson as a 'teaching' moment

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- During the open-to-cameras window of OTAs on Tuesday, Oakland Raiders receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who has made his NFL bones as a Pro Bowl kick returner, hauled in a pretty one-handed grab from Derek Carr. I tweeted out the video, in slo-mo, and as of Wednesday afternoon it had received 418 likes and 134 retweets.
. @ceeflashpee84 with the one-handed grab from @derekcarrqb in #Raiders OTAs in slo-mo, @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/tEVaza4NLQ
— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) June 6, 2017
Among those to react were both Patterson and Carr. The quarterback used the video, which showed Patterson running an "in" route, to offer a lesson to young quarterbacks. After all, the angle showed Carr unleashing the pass well in advance of Patterson making his break -- as he should, right?
Haha nice touch Paul! But you've brought up a great teaching lesson!
***Young QB's***
Train throwing the ball uncomfortably early! https://t.co/E6EbJvgCHP
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 7, 2017
Carr then followed up by praising his pass-catchers.
Anddddd.... have beasts at wide receiver that don't need to see the ball leave your hand 😊😉 https://t.co/E6EbJvgCHP
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 7, 2017
It was interesting to note that in Tuesday's open-to-the-media practice, Patterson received a lot of snaps with the first-team offense opposite Amari Cooper.