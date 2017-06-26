How Derek Carr became the Raiders' first franchise QB since Rich Gannon

Jemele Hill is happy Derek Carr is getting an extension, but isn't sure he deserves to be one of the game's highest-paid players. (1:20)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Questions? Yeah, there were a few.

Sure, Derek Carr lit up the Mountain West Conference, but in his two biggest college games at Fresno State as a senior -- against San Jose State in the regular-season finale and against USC in the Las Vegas Bowl -- Carr faltered.

Bigly.

His 62-52 loss to the Spartans, in which he was outplayed by David Fales, cost the Bulldogs a spot in a BCS bowl game, and the 45-20 beating he endured against the unranked Trojans, in which he had 24 incompletions, seemingly sent his draft stock plummeting.

And then, there was the name.

Rightly or wrongly. Fairly or unfairly. Carr had to deal with comparisons to older brother David, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2002 draft by the Houston Texans, also out of Fresno State, who had washed out to become more journeyman quarterback than franchise bedrock. Even if he played behind one of, if not the worst, offensive lines in NFL history.

So after Blake Bortles was selected third overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Johnny Manziel went to the Cleveland Browns at No. 22, and Teddy Bridgewater landed with the Minnesota Vikings at No. 32, the Texans seemed ready to strike with the first pick of the second round, 33rd overall.

The younger Carr would atone for the elder's sins, real and perceived, right?

Meh ... the Texans went with a guard -- UCLA's Xavier Su'a-Filo.

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie grinned that Cheshire Cat grin of his three-plus years later, recounting the memory.

Derek Carr set an NFL record with five winning touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime last season. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Because, yeah, you could say Carr merely fell into the Raiders' lap when he slipped to them three picks later in that 2014 draft. Then again, some of the best draft moves are the ones that are not made.

A year earlier, the Raiders were zeroing in on USC quarterback Matt Barkley early in the fourth round, where they held the No. 100 overall selection. Finally, as the script played over and over, again and again, the Raiders would find their franchise quarterback in the draft.

It was an odyssey that would have made Homer blush.

Consider: Since Rich Gannon literally broke his neck on Sept. 26, 2004 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 15 different men had started under center for the Raiders, with nary a one tasting the success Gannon, the 2002 NFL MVP, had in Oakland.

There was Kerry Collins, who went 7-21 from 2004-05, and Marques Tuiasosopo, who was 0-1 in 2005. Aaron Brooks was 0-8 in 2006 and Andrew Walter (2006 and 2008) and Josh McCown (2007) were both 2-7.

Daunte Culpepper, who was supposed to tutor JaMarcus Russell, went 2-4 in 2007 and Russell, the biggest bust in NFL history as the No. 1 pick of the 2007 draft, went 7-18 from 2007-09.

Bruce Gradkowski was 3-5 in 2009 and 2010, and Charlie Frye was 1-2 in 2009.

At least Jason Campbell had a winning record, going 11-7 in 2010 and 2011, before a headfirst slide that broke his collarbone ended his run, and Kyle Boller lost his lone start, in 2011. That ushered in the star-crossed eras of Carson Palmer (8-16 in 2011 and 2012) and Terrelle Pryor (3-7 in 2012 and 2013).

Then came Matt Flynn, who was supposed to be the savior but went 0-1 in 2013, and Matt McGloin, who was 1-5 that same season.

Barkley? The Philadelphia Eagles traded two picks in front of the Raiders to draft him and Oakland responded by trading back and taking Arkansas' Tyler Wilson at 112, and he never took a regular-season snap. Barkley never started a game in Philadelphia, spent time on the Arizona Cardinals roster and started six games, going 1-5, for the Chicago Bears last season. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

So as free agency in 2014 dawned, after a Raiders wish list of veterans went like this 1) Matt Schaub 2) Mark Sanchez 3) Michael Vick, the Raiders picked up Schaub from the Texans in a trade and then-coach Dennis Allen immediately anointed Schaub the starter.

Except ...

A month later, Carr fell into their laps, and the future was realized with Oakland finally getting their franchise quarterback.

"I'll tell you what, from the outset when we drafted him, before he got here, we were extremely excited that he was still sitting there at 36," said McKenzie. "Let's put that out there right now. The rookie minicamp, I think my son could have figured that one out, 'Man, he can throw, daddy.'

"It was easy to see early. We knew the type of person we were getting in the draft process. Put it together and it was pretty (clear) early. Very early."

Carr essentially won the job with a standout preseason performance against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and Schaub never started a game for Oakland. Rather, he has played for four different teams in the past four seasons.

And despite starting his career 0-10, Carr has owned the Raiders locker room from the day he walked in and settled the constant upheaval that wreaked havoc through the organization since Gannon called his last play. Carr's value to the team was painfully obvious last winter when he was lost with a broken right fibula in Week 16 and -- with McGloin and Connor Cook starting in Carr's place -- the Raiders fell in Denver and then in Houston in the team's first playoff appearance since Gannon helped lead Oakland to the Super Bowl after the 2002 season. Keep in mind, despite missing the regular-season finale, Carr finished tied for third in NFL MVP voting. He passed for 3,937 yards with 28 TD passes, six interceptions and set an NFL record with five winning touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime last season.

Oh, and he broke the pinkie finger on his passing hand in Week 12. The Raiders were outscored by a combined 62-20 after Carr went down with the broken leg.

Carr, who is 22-15 since that 0-10 start, signing the richest contract in league history ($125 million over five years on Friday), then, should be seen as the natural progression of things for a franchise quarterback.

"My No. 1 goal is to make sure that I give everything that I have to this organization," Carr said. "There's no, 'we'll be on the 1-yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn (Lynch); I'll throw it (instead)."

Carr laughed.

"I don’t care about the stats," he added. "That's not my No. 1 objective. I don’t care if I throw (only) 10 touchdowns next year. If we win every game, that's all I care about.

"It's more than just a team to me; it's family."

Any more questions?