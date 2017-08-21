Khalil Mack ready for season with eclipse sack of Jared Goff

OAKLAND -- The double-team came, as it often has and will continue to do, and it mattered little to Khalil Mack.

It was 2nd-and-5 when the Oakland Raiders All-Pro edge rusher, coming from the left side, first blew through Tyler Higbee. Then Gerald Everett tried to help out.

Meh ...

Three steps later, after splitting Higbee and Everett, Mack enveloped Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and you would have thought Mack was giving Goff a preview of today's solar eclipse ... rather than perhaps telling him where on the compass the sun rises.

"Two tight ends," Matt Millen said on the Raiders broadcast, "don't equal a tackle."

It was a 10-yard sack that was as impressive as it was powerful, eventually forcing the Rams into their lone three-and-out of the night in L.A.'s eventual 24-21 exhibition victory.

Mack played three series and finished with the sack, three QB pressures and four tackles -- three solo and two for a loss. And all of that in just 11 pass-rushes, per Pro Football Focus.

"Knocking the rust off, man," Mack said after the game. "Trying to take it one game at a time, take it one snap at a time and we'll see Sept. 11."

That’s the day after the Raiders open the season at the Tennessee Titans, which begs the question -- with everything Mack did in his preseason debut, should he be shut down and put in bubble wrap the remaining two exhibition games?

Good luck selling that to Mack, a closer if there ever was one in today's game, as 11 of his league-high 26 sacks since the start of the 2015 season have come in the fourth quarter.

Besides, Mack rarely takes one day off in the offseason from his personal regimen.

Still, he was shut down from three days of practice and did not play in the Raiders' exhibition opener at the Arizona Cardinals last week. Look how fresh and strong he was against the Rams.