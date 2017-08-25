Cordarrelle 'Green Light' Patterson champing at bit for a return

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Cordarrelle Patterson has yet to return a kickoff for the Oakland Raiders through two preseason games. That should change Saturday night at the Dallas Cowboys.

Especially with teams treating the third exhibition as a dress rehearsal for the regular season and Patterson being, well, an All-Pro kick returner with five returns for touchdowns in four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

In fact, one of those came against the Raiders in 2015, a 93-yarder at the Oakland Coliseum. And feelings are still bruised, he joked.

The Raiders have yet to unleash wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson on kick returns this preseason. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

“I know the Raiders still hate me for returning the kick on them a couple years ago,” Patterson laughed. “I hear guys in the locker room all the time say that they could have caught me, but I didn’t see anybody within 10 feet of me.”

Patterson laughed some more.

“So, I always give them trouble about that,” he said. “But, when they were interested, I came and visited. I had a great visit. Like I said, it felt right. It felt like I needed to be here and I wanted to be here. I had to talk to my family. I told them before I made my decision and I made it as soon as I knew it was the right decision.”

Johnny Holton (two returns for 51 yards), Jaydon Mickens (1-20), George Atkinson III (1-20) and Jon Feliciano (1-18 on a squib kick by the Los Angeles Rams) have handled return duties for the Raiders thus far.

None, obviously, have Patterson’s resume in the return game.

“I would say (that is) just giving other guys looks,” Patterson said. “I’ve been doing it for four years now, going on five; that’s my job. Until somebody beats me out, I’m going to return kicks my whole life. Whenever coach wants me back there, I’ll be there. If he wants me back there this week, I’ll be back there. If not, if he wants to wait until Week 1, just going to wait. So, whatever he wants.”

With his 4.42 speed, though, this much is true… at least, according to Patterson: he has the green light to bring the ball out of the end zone.

Having TDs from, in chronological order, 105, 109, 93, 101 and 104 yards as well as a 30.4 yards per return career average that ranks second in the NFL to Hall of Famer Gale Sayer’s 30.6 since 1941 would seemingly give him that right.

As well as being signed to a two-year free-agent contract this spring.

“Fast, super fast,” quarterback Derek Carr said of the 6-feet-2, 220-pound Patterson. “Super competitive. He’s fun to be around. He’s got crazy talent.

“He’s a crazy athlete. It blows my mind sometimes thinking of guys that big that can run that fast. It’s really weird. It’s not normal.”

The Raiders have not returned a kick for a touchdown since Jacoby Ford did it in 2011.

“My decision: I’m always bringing it out,” Patterson said with a laugh. “I’ve always been aggressive. I’m a guy that, I want to make a play unless coach looks at me and is like, ‘Just take a knee,’ and the situation in the game is that we don’t need it, I’ll just take a knee. But, 100 percent I want to take it out, no matter what.”

Even if you’ve mishandled the kick?

Another laugh.

“I have bobbled the ball before, I brought it out and scored,” he said. “So that’s not a factor. It all depends on what coach wants. If he don’t want me to bring it out, I’m not going to bring it out.”

And yet…

“It’s the green light for me,” Patterson said. “Every time the ball is kicked, it’s the green light.”