Raiders looking to fix 'eye violations' vs. Cowboys

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Awkward much?

For the second straight year, the Oakland Raiders will be facing a team in that all-important third preseason game -- the one teams use as a dress rehearsal for the regular season -- that they will also see when games count.

Last year, it was the Tennessee Titans.

Tonight, it's the Dallas Cowboys.

“Yeah, it’s like, ‘Can we get someone else so we can run some stuff?’” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said with a smile. “You go into a game against Dallas, they’re going to be basic, we’re going to be basic, because you play each other in the regular season. Everyone knows that. It’s not secret. I’m not giving anything away. That’s just how it is.

“You go out there and you compete your tail off. You try to win. But at the same time, you’re more focused on playing them in the regular season than you are in the preseason.”

Basic or not, vanilla schemes or exotic, the Raiders defense will have another opportunity to fix what ails them. Namely, the numerous “eye violations” that plagued them on more than a few occasions last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

As Raiders coach Jack Del Rio put it, he has diagnosed the problem. Now it needs to be remedied.

Jack Del Rio wants to see the Raiders' "eye violations" remedied against the Cowboys. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

“Things like that just keep you from ever being really good on defense,” a miffed Del Rio said after the Rams exhibition. “Those just have to get cleaned up.

“I mean, it’s really simple. You don’t have your eyes where they belong and you’re playing man? You’re playing man or even in zone. If you’re not seeing what you need to see, it makes it hard.”

Raiders cornerback TJ Carrie admitted his eyes were not in the right place when he gave up a 23-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Cooper Cupp.

“You have to do your job,” Carrie said. “You have 10 other players on the field with you that are all supposed to do a certain job. For me, I was supposed to do a job on that certain play, and I feel like I let my teammates down on that particular play. It showed.

“So, the critical mistakes like that, those are the things we have to work on, and that’s something that we’ve been hitting on this week…making sure our eyes are in the right place so the next time we go out there we’ll continue to get that same play and they’ll continue to challenge us in that coverage.”

Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. said limiting eye violations would come from discipline.

He also stressed that he saw improvement in the defense from the first preseason game at the Arizona Cardinals and that his players were responding well.

Asked what he would tell impatient Raiders fans, Norton smiled.

“They should be impatient; we are impatient as well,” Norton said. “We want to win and we want to shut teams down and we want to do all the things that it takes to be a really good defense. The players and the coaches are really in the process of coaching hard, playing hard and bringing it out to the practice field and carrying over to the game.

“The (first-team defense is) going to play a lot more this week. We’re getting healthier, and our process of being really good, we really like the direction we’re going.”

Maybe the Raiders won’t be so vanilla in Dallas after all because, as Del Rio pointed out, they won’t see the Cowboys again until Dec. 17, so there will be a lot of tape on both teams in the interim.

Last year, Oakland faced the Titans in Week 3.