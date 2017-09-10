Khalil Mack, defense step up for Raiders in second half to beat Titans

Derek Carr throws for 262 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders past the Titans 26-16 in Tennessee. (1:33)

NASHVILLE -- The offense was what the Oakland Raiders expected -- efficient, potent, successful. For the most part.

The defense?

It was nothing like we expected. At least, not in the second half.

Khalil Mack wraps up DeMarco Murray in the second half; the Raiders held the Titans to two field goals after halftime. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders' defense, the 26th-ranked unit in the NFL last season, was efficient. It was potent. It was successful.

In the second half. In closing time.

That enabled the Raiders to walk out of Nissan Stadium with a 26-16 season-opening victory over the favored Tennessee Titans after stiffening up, following a malleable and at times miserable first half for the defense.

Consider: After allowing Tennessee to convert five of its first sixth third-down opportunities before halftime, the Raiders opened the second half by forcing a pair of punts, including a three-and-out.

And after the Titans got to the Raiders' 7-yard line in the third quarter, rookie linebacker Nicholas Morrow (a Division III prospect) made a huge play, stuffing a leaping DeMarco Murray for a 1-yard loss on third-and-2. The Titans had to settle for a field goal.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

It was one of only two scores the Raiders' defense allowed after halftime (the other was a 52-yard field goal with 4:49 to play).

Much had been made about Oakland not addressing the middle of the defense with a veteran presence this offseason -- fifth-round rookie Marquel Lee started at middle linebacker, though second-year weakside linebacker Cory James wore the green dot "communications" helmet.

Some even took the Raiders to task for not getting help for league defensive player of the year Khalil Mack.

But Mario Edwards Jr. got the first sack of the season for Oakland, and Mack had a sack taken away after Bruce Irvin jumped offside, one play before Irvin slammed Delanie Walker for a 15-yard penalty.

True, the defense made things interesting late, but in bending but not breaking, it allowed the Raiders to close this one out.

And really, after an offseason filled with questions, that’s all the Raiders could ask for in the season opener.