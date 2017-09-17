Marshawn Lynch, Michael Crabtree key Raiders' laugher over Jets

OAKLAND -- Marshawn Lynch got hyphy on the sideline, the Oakland native dancing and celebrating his homecoming and a big Raiders lead with more than 12 minutes to play Sunday. It only got better from there for the Raiders in a 45-20 victory over their old AFL rivals, the New York Jets, with Lynch scoring his first touchdown since 2015 and receiver Michael Crabtree tying a career best with three TD catches.

What it means: The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2002, when they started out 4-0 en route to a Super Bowl appearance. They also served notice to the rest of the NFL that they are, indeed, a force to be reckoned with this season. Because, sure, Oakland was a two-touchdown favorite over the woebegone Jets, but the Raiders again excelled in all three phases of the game -- Lynch, Crabtree, the offensive line and quarterback Derek Carr doing their thing, the defense stifling the Jets and gunner Johnny Holton forcing and recovering a muffed punt when the Raiders needed a spark.

What I liked: The Raiders brought the heat to Jets quarterback Josh McCown, sacking him four times. Mario Edwards Jr. had 1.5 sacks, giving him two in two games, and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack had a devastating "full eclipse" sack in the third quarter, the All-Pro edge rusher seemingly stripping the ball from the Jets quarterback mid-sack. Alas, McCown was ruled down. The Raiders, who had a league-low 25 sacks last season without a single sack coming from a defensive back, also blitzed strong safety Karl Joseph, who recovered a fumble he caused. Denico Autry shared a sack with Edwards.

What I didn’t like: The preponderance of flags thrown at the Raiders, who had four personal fouls in the first half alone and finished with nine penalties for 79 yards. Bruce Irvin’s slam tackle of Matt Forte jump-started the Jets after the Raiders jumped to a 14-0 lead, and New York closed to within 14-10 shortly thereafter. The Raiders led the NFL in flags (181), penalties accepted against (155) and penalty yardage (1,310) last season. Still, they had only five penalties in the season opener last week at Tennessee.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Fantasy fallout: If you started Crabtree as a receiver, you are grinning larger than maybe even he was after each of his three TD catches, from 2, 26 and 1 yards. It was the second time in his career he caught three touchdowns passes in a game; he also had three against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 2 last year.

Gareon Conley’s debut: The Raiders' first-round pick did not start; he entered the game in Oakland’s nickel defense as the right outside cornerback as starter TJ Carrie slid inside. Conley showed some volleyball skills in breaking up a long ball down the left sideline, timing his leap perfectly and essentially spiking the ball toward an oncoming Reggie Nelson, but hit it too hard.

What’s next: The Raiders travel across the country for a Sunday night prime-time game at Washington. Oakland leads the all-time series 7-5, though Washington has won the past two meetings, both in Oakland. The Raiders won 16-13 at Washington in 2005, Norv Turner’s final win as Raiders coach.