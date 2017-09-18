Jack Del Rio: 2-0 Raiders taking tough schedule one game at a time

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders' schedule is the fourth-toughest in the NFL, in terms of opponents’ winning percentage from last year.

It also follows the same basic blueprint from 2016 -- three of four on the road to start out the season, a week in Florida between East Coast games, a “home” game in Mexico City, and three of four on the road to close things out.

So now that the Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2002 and have a nationally-televised game in prime time this Sunday at Washington, does coach Jack Del Rio have to reinforce anything with a game at AFC West rival Denver the following week?

Coach Jack Del Rio said he's not worried about having a late start time for the Raiders' next game -- 8:30 p.m. ET at Washington this Sunday. "If you love playing football, it doesn't matter," he said. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

“I think, when you look in totality, it’s a very challenging schedule,” Del Rio said Monday in his weekly media conference. “We’re just going to take it one at a time. So, we’re not going to talk about two weeks from now; that’s part of it. We take it one week at a time.

“We travel across the country to play a Sunday Night game against a good … football team. We turn our attention to that tomorrow. Every week’s a challenge, every week’s a new set of challenges. It’s important that we understand what they are, we dig into our work, prepare, get our bodies as recovered as possible and then get ready to roll.”

And no, Del Rio does not think the late start time -- it will be 8:30 p.m. ET at kickoff -- will affect the Raiders’ preparations.

“Have you ever been fishing?” Del Rio asked. “Do you go golfing? Whatever it is you like to do, you have no problem getting up. My wife is always like, ‘You have no problem getting excited about going to golf,’ and I say, ‘Yeah, that’s right, I love it.’

“If you love playing football, it doesn’t matter. Just tee it up, kick it off, and let’s play.”

One thing the Raiders may have to reconsider is the name of their audible calls.

That's because in the first quarter of the Raiders’ 45-20 victory, with Oakland at the New York Jets’ 2-yard line, microphones picked up quarterback Derek Carr’s audible, presumably going from a run play to a pass play, and calling it “Seattle.”

Yes, Marshawn Lynch was in the backfield. No, it was not meant as a slap at the Seahawks, Lynch’s former team that chose to pass rather than give the ball to Lynch in Super Bowl XLIX, ending with disastrous results for Seattle.

On Sunday, Carr hit Michael Crabtree with a fade pass on the left side for a touchdown on the “Seattle” audible.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Del Rio said when asked if he had to be cognizant of microphones picking up calls. “I mean, there was a lot of attention to ‘Omaha’ a few years ago when I was in Denver. So, you know, whatever.

“We’re aware of it. As soon as they started mic’ing the center, it was going to be a part of our game.”