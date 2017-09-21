Derek Carr can even career record at Washington after 0-10 start

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Derek Carr's NFL career began with 10 straight losses in 2014. That was a year that began with Dennis Allen as head coach, continued with Tony Sparano as interim coach and saw him bury a football at the Oakland Raiders facility as a sort of superstition.

Not exactly fun times for the then-rookie quarterback who, according to former Raiders teammate Justin Tuck, contemplated leaving football for the ministry after that season, a claim not denied by the deeply religious Carr.

But beat Washington on Sunday night in prime time outside the nation's capital, and Carr will see his career record have a sort of revival and move to .500 at 25-25.

Not a bad turnaround in less than three years, eh?

"I didn't know that, so that could tell you how much it means," Carr said with a laugh Wednesday when asked what it would mean to even up his career won-loss record.

"Yeah, obviously you want more wins than losses. But, that's funny, I didn't even know that. That's awesome."

Another quick stat for Carr: If he throws four touchdown passes against Washington, Carr will become just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 90 TDs in his first 50 games.

The others: Dan Marino (114), Kurt Warner (101), Peyton Manning and Johnny Unitas (91) and Carson Palmer (90).

That's pretty heady company for Carr, drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Fresno State before beating out Matt Schaub and Matt McGloin as Oakland's starter.

But then came losses big (30-14 to Houston, 38-14 to Miami, 41-17 to Denver) medium (24-13 to Arizona, 23-13 to Cleveland) and small (19-14 to the Jets, 16-9 to New England, 31-28 and 13-6 to San Diego, 30-24 to Seattle).

"Whenever you start 0-10, it usually doesn't end well, but I'm glad that we're trending in the right direction," Carr said. "That first year, as we all know, was rough for everybody. To be able to win some more games since that day, it's a good thing."

Carr's first career victory came on a rainy Thursday night in Oakland, a 24-20 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

So after that 0-10 start, the Raiders finished out Carr's rookie season 3-3, then went 7-9 in 2015 and they were en route to a 12-3 start last season when Carr suffered a broken right fibula that ended his season in Game 15.

Add in this year's 2-0 start, Oakland's first such start since 2002, and Carr sits at 24-25.

"I just knew at some point it has to change, because when you do things the right way, it's got to change eventually," Carr said. "So, every single game, I went out there, all 10 of those games, and thought, ‘Yeah, this is the one. We're going to win.' And it just didn't work out that way.

"I knew that we were building something special. I knew that the culture ... us players had taken on and wanted to put into this building was special. From there on out, basically just knew that eventually it's going to turn around."