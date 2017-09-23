Terrelle Pryor's winding NFL story began with call from Al Davis

NFL Live believes the Raiders' offense will dominate, but the defense needs to contain Kirk Cousins' deep passes. (0:41)

WASHINGTON -- The disembodied voice on the other end of the phone was weak, though it would rise with excitement when talking football.

Terrelle Pryor never met Al Davis, not face to face, anyway. But while sitting out five games as an NFL-mandated suspension for his role in the Ohio State tattoos-for-memorabilia scandal in 2011, Pryor’s cell phone would chirp to life, “eight to 10 times.”

On the other end was Davis’ assistant telling Pryor the Oakland Raiders' managing general partner would like to speak with him.

“You could tell he was really sick,” Pryor said of Davis in 2013. “You could tell he wasn’t well. But also, you could [feel] his energy. Most successful people, they have a vision, and you could hear it in his voice. It was coming out, and that’s what I could hear from him.”

Terrelle Pryor set an NFL record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback with a 93-yard score for the Raiders in 2013. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Pryor was the final draft pick ever made by Davis, the Ohio State quarterback going in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft.

Davis died Oct. 8, 2011, of heart failure, a day before Pryor’s NFL suspension for “deliberate manipulation of our eligibility rules” ended. Pryor did not make his NFL debut for another two weeks, but he still had Davis’ voice in his head.

“You’ve got to lead by example,” Davis told Pryor. “If you do that ... ”

“He said it to me, and he made me believe,” Pryor said, “even if I didn’t [believe in myself]. Because I didn’t know what the league was about. So to hear it from a guy that caliber, it was amazing.”

Pryor, then a quarterback, only appeared in one game for Oakland in 2011 -- one play, actually, and it was wiped out by a false start penalty ... on Pryor, who was lined up at wide receiver, with Kyle Boller at quarterback.

Then, Pryor started the season finale in 2012 with Carson Palmer injured.

He won the job over Matt Flynn in 2013 and was one of the more popular Raiders players in recent memory, nearly leading a comeback win against Andrew Luck at the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener that year.

Pryor broke off a 93-yard touchdown run -- an NFL record for a quarterback -- against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but then teams started flooding the flat to his right, limiting his mobility. A knee injury ensued, ineffectiveness set in and Pryor was benched in favor of Matt McGloin.

True, Pryor started the season finale at Denver, around the time his then-agent suggested then-Raiders coach Dennis Allen was setting Pryor up for failure. But Pryor’s star-crossed tenure in Oakland was done after going 3-7 in 10 starts, 15 appearances and passing for 1,953 yards and 9 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, while completing 56.3 percent of his passes.

He also rushed for 627 yards and 3 touchdowns on 93 carries in Oakland.

The Raiders sent him to Seattle for a seventh-round draft pick on April 21, 2014, and 17 days later, Oakland drafted Derek Carr, who met Pryor though former Raiders receiver Rod Streater.

“Him and Rod were really close,” Carr said this week. “He would FaceTime him in the locker room, and me and Rod were always sitting by each other, so I’d talk to T.P. on there and things like that.

“He’s nothing but a great guy. I haven’t heard anything else, but I haven’t gotten to spend time with him.”

Three-plus years later, with Pryor having transformed into an NFL receiver who had 1,007 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 77 catches last year with the Cleveland Browns, Carr is more than impressed.

And he will have a front-row view Sunday night at FedEx Field as Pryor is now with the Washington Redskins after signing a free-agent contract worth up to $6 million.

“Unbelievable, right?” Carr said of Pryor’s transformation. “It’s something that people see and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s really cool.’ But they don’t understand how hard that is, like to play quarterback your whole life ... make it as an NFL quarterback, and now we’re going to move you to receiver and be successful.

“And not only that, he did it with multiple quarterbacks last year, which is ridiculous. I think that he deserves a lot more credit than he just gets.”

Pryor, meanwhile, has moved on from the Raiders. And the Seahawks. And the Kansas City Chiefs. And the Cincinnati Bengals. And the Browns.

He is looking to do big things for Washington as a receiver now.

But it all started with Davis, after waffling a bit, pulling the trigger and selecting Pryor back in 2011.

“I knew coming in that people didn’t really think of me as being that type of quarterback that he believed me to be,” Pryor said in 2013. “In that way, in that sense, absolutely I want to prove him right. He drafted me. Was it the first round? No. But I was the last pick of Al Davis’ life, and that means something.

“Especially with a five-game suspension. That says he believed a lot in my ability, and right now, to this day, I know I have to get better at some things, a lot of things. But that definitely pushes me to be great ... I just wish I could have met him. I wish I could have met him in person.”