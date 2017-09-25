Raiders don't have a prayer against Washington with Derek Carr's off night

Kirk Cousins carves up the Raider defense with 365 yards and three touchdowns and Washington beats Oakland 27-10. (1:00)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Derek Carr just seemed out of it from the start.

With most of his teammates taking a knee or a seat during the national anthem to show unity and protest racial injustice, Carr stood. He stood with his head cocked back, his eyes closed and appeared to pray out loud.

The Oakland Raiders, thanks in part to an uncharacteristically sloppy and error-filled game from Carr, were embarrassed on national television by the Washington Redskins 27-10.

Sure, his offensive line, which is one of the best in the NFL, broke down numerous times. And the defense wilted under the pressure of being on the field so much, surrendering 472 yards.

Derek Carr threw for just 118 yards on Sunday night. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

But it was Carr who set the tone with a pair of head-scratching throws that were intercepted, an up-for-grabs deep ball to Amari Cooper and a throw in tight coverage to Seth Roberts.

“That was an omen,” said Raiders radio color commentator Tom Flores, the former coach.

Carr, remember, had not thrown a pick in three games, dating to last season. All of a sudden he had two in the Raiders’ first three series.

And while Carr had been sacked only twice in the first two games, he went down four times before the fourth quarter. It was the first time in his career Carr had been sacked four times by a four-man rush, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

Carr oversaw an offense that was 0-11 on third-down conversions.

And the Raiders had but 108 yards of total offense -- 47 in the first half -- and seven first downs. Washington had 18.

“From start to finish,” said Raiders radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa, “this is one of the worst games Derek has ever played.”

There were also the two times Carr was not ready for the snap in the shotgun.

"Derek Carr is completely unaware of his surroundings here,” Papa said. “With the two-minute warning counting down, he had no idea.”