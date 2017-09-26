Jack Del Rio: Derek Carr need not shoulder blame for Washington loss

Derek Carr explains why the Redskins were the better team on Sunday night, but believes there is no reason to panic and that the team will get better. (0:44)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- There is no dismissing the notion that Derek Carr had one of his worst games as a professional in the Oakland Raiders' 27-10 loss at Washington Sunday night.

But Raiders coach Jack Del Rio does not want Carr to shoulder all of the blame. Not if Oakland is to put the Washington debacle behind and move on to preparing for the Denver Broncos this weekend.

"We don't want anybody to feel like they have to be the whole team," Del Rio said Monday in his weekly media conference. "Derek taking ownership is what you like your leaders to do. I started the press conference talking about 'Let me start it with me,' so I think if we all look at it that way and we all look where we can be better, that's good for all of us. To me, that's what we need to do."

Derek Carr threw two interceptions Sunday in Washington and finished with a 52.9 passer rating, the third-lowest of his career. Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

Carr, who entered Sunday with a three-game interception-free streak, was picked off on his first pass of the game. He threw another pick early in the second quarter.

And after being sacked two times through the Raiders' first two games, he was sacked four times by Washington.

Carr, who also threw a couple of questionable passes, finished with a 52.9 passer rating, the third-lowest of his career, after completing 19 of 31 passes for 118 yards.

"You put it on me, every single time," Carr said after the game. "When something like this happens, it's my fault. Everyone wants to pat you on the back when you win, as a quarterback, and you just go ahead and put it all on me. I promise you, I'll be all right."

The Broncos are also coming off a stunning loss, 26-16 at the Buffalo Bills.

Carr is 2-3 against the Broncos, 1-1 in Denver. His career passer rating against Denver is 73.5, as he has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 918 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. The Broncos have sacked him 12 times in five games.

And yes, Carr can be excitable and take too many chances, especially when he's playing from behind. But Del Rio does not want Carr to think he has to turn things around by himself.

Besides, as Del Rio said, it all actually starts with the coach.

"Obviously, there are a lot of things that each guy can look at and say, 'This is what I can do better,'" Del Rio said. "That's what I want. I want us to reflect inward and see how we can do things ourselves better and then pull together as a team. Stick together, pull together and go forward. That's what you do.

"[We're] not the only team to have a rough day. ... Half the league is happy, and half the league is fighting through this Monday after a rough day. That's part of this league: bouncing back and on to the next. It's hugely important, and that's where our focus will be."