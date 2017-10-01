Raiders facing an identity crisis after loss to Broncos

Derek Carr leaves to the locker room with an apparent back injury after taking a knee to the back during a sack in the third quarter. (0:42)

DENVER -- Who are the Oakland Raiders?

Are they the popular pick to make a Super Bowl run that they were in the preseason? A fun-loving, hard-hitting outfit that started 2-0 and had all the momentum in the world after Marshawn Lynch got “hyphy” and danced on the sideline during a blowout of the New York Jets at home?

Or are they the harried and harassed group that was beat up and embarrassed the past two weeks? First in prime time in Washington last Sunday night and again in Sunday’s 16-10 loss at the Denver Broncos, a disheartening defeat that saw Derek Carr leave with a back injury.

Quarterback Derek Carr is among the banged-up Raiders, leaving Sunday's loss to the Broncos in the third quarter with a back injury. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

What has happened to the Raiders, who are now 2-2, the past two weeks has been nothing short of stunning.

Carr, who left the game with a back injury after getting twisted down awkwardly during a sack late in the third quarter, has looked like a rookie who has never seen an NFL defense before.

The powerful offensive line, the most expensive O-line in league history, has been getting pummeled.

Amari Cooper, who had one catch for 1 yard through three quarters and finished with two receptions for 9 yards, has been missing in action.

Sure, the Raiders were without receiver Michael Crabtree, who was inactive with a chest injury suffered at Washington, and first-round pick Gareon Conley, the cornerback out with a shin injury. Plus, the Raiders lost cornerback David Amerson to a concussion in Denver.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

But this stat is especially ugly when it comes to the purported high-powered offense: Midway through the fourth quarter Sunday, the Raiders converted just one of their last 21 third downs.

The defense did what it could in limiting Denver to 16 points. Khalil Mack had two sacks.

So, which team are the Raiders? They are both, and they are neither. They are a team that was 36 yards and a PAT away from an improbable victory after an impressive rally by backup quarterback EJ Manuel. They are a team that watched Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons take a 50-50 jump ball away from Cooper inside the 10-yard line to end the game.

This much is true, though: Oakland is a team that opened the season by playing three of its first four games on the road -- and played them all in four different time zones.

Three straight home games -- against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs -- could serve as an elixir. Then again, it depends on which Raiders team shows up.