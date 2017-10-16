Pursuit of NaVorro Bowman means little if Derek Carr, offense keep floundering

Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday analyze why these Raiders are not the team people thought they would be. (2:11)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- NaVorro Bowman will visit the Oakland Raiders on Monday. And while he might indeed sign and be sitting at a locker in the team’s facility during the media period come 6:45 p.m. PT, it might already be too late to save the season.

Unless Bowman, a four-time All-Pro inside linebacker, can somehow fix what ails the Raiders' purported high-powered offense with a struggling Derek Carr at the controls.

I kid. Kinda.

Because while this might smack of overreaction hot take, unless Carr & Co. get their confidence back and their stuff in order under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing, the Raiders could sign Lawrence Taylor, Dick Butkus and Ted Hendricks all in their primes and it wouldn't matter.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 171 yards and a touchdown, and had two interceptions, in a loss to the Chargers Sunday. Don Feria/Getty Images

Or did you miss Rich Gannon's tweet in the aftermath of the Raiders' fourth straight loss, 17-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers, to drop Oakland to 2-4 and into last place in the AFC West?

OAK O- hard to figure them out. They need to develop a personality and play faster. They lack precision and execution in pass game right now — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) October 16, 2017

Gannon, the NFL's 2002 NFL MVP as the Raiders quarterback, had a front-row seat to Oakland's dink-and-dunk, ahem, attack.

With Carr and his five-year, $125 million contract at QB.

With the most expensive O-line in NFL history.

With weapons all over the field in wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper, tight end Jared Cook and running back Marshawn Lynch.

Instead, 70 percent (20 of 31) of Carr's passes went five yards or fewer, the highest such percentage in a game in his four-year career, per ESPN Stats & Information. And over a span of 21 throws, Carr was 16-of-21, but had only 106 yards and five first downs while throwing an interception.

Plus, he attempted only three passes that went 15 or more yards downfield with one completion for 15 yards. For the season, Carr is just 7-of-16 for 185 yards, three TDs and two INTs on passes thrown 15 or more yards downfield.

This does not seem to be a good investment on that $125 million deal, and everything Carr throws these days looks like a change-up and not a fastball. Except for the laser he threw in the middle of the field to Seth Roberts for a 15-yard gain.

Indeed, it looked as if Carr were playing darts with precision, rather than throwing darts with aplomb. There should be a mix of throws, no?

So it all raises the question: Was Oakland's game plan on Sunday built to protect Carr from hits as he suffered a broken bone in his back two weeks earlier?

"It had nothing to do with my back," Carr said. "They play really soft zone coverage; that's just what they do ... pressure and hide some things.

"Usually, when they play soft, you have to take those. We had some bigger plays that were called back and some questionable things, but again, no one really cares."

Indifference, though, is not quite the same as angst, and anger at an offense that was supposed to be a top-5 unit in the league is growing with every disturbing showing.

"If I could pinpoint [the problem], we would have won that game out there today," left tackle Donald Penn said. "We're going to get it fixed. You know it's just frustrating you're that close and we didn't pull it out. Last year we pulled out a lot of close games and this year, it ain't going for us."

Hence, frustration is setting in for a team that has already lost as many games through Week 6 as it did all of last season.

"I mean you could be frustrated, but what is going to change?" offered receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who had a 47-yard touchdown run. "You got to go out there and just do your job. When your number is called, you have to go out there and execute and make a play.

"We've just got to keep going out and executing. It all starts at practice [so] we just probably got to be better there. When coach calls the play, we got to go out and execute it. Sometimes things don't happen the way we want it to, but we just got to go out there and make it work."

Easier said than done, right?

Maybe we'll be able to get Bowman's take on it all.