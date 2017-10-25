Derek Carr: Amari Cooper is the LeBron James of the Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- If Derek Carr sees a little bit of Kobe Bryant's mamba mentality in himself on the football field, which NBA star does he see in his Oakland Raiders teammate Amari Cooper?

Try LeBron James, and trust Carr on this.

"[James] was talking about how he played point guard this past game, and you take a guy that's super smart that can go from playing the 3 and then go to play the 1, and he can go play the 5," Carr said. "He knows all the sets. He knows all the plays.

Things are looking up for Amari Cooper after last Thursday's 11-catch performance for a career-high 210 yards and two touchdowns. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

"Amari's the same kind, mentally," Carr continued. "He's the same kind of guy, where he can go play X, F, he can play the Y he can play the Z. He can play H."

Carr paused.

"I don't know if he can play quarterback," Carr said with a laugh. "I'm sure he'd find a way to be successful."

Cooper broke out in a big way against the Kansas City Chiefs on national television Thursday night, catching 11 passes for a career-high 210 yards and two touchdowns, after having 18 receptions for 146 yards and a TD in his previous six games combined.

That he did a lot of his damage from the slot, rather than on the outside and the left side of the offense, was a pleasant surprise for fans who thought the Raiders offense had become stagnant, too predictable under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

Cooper liked lining up in different spots. "The benefit that I see is, you go up against different players throughout the game," he said. "If you're constantly on one side and you keep going against the same player, a smart player would learn your moves.

"But if you're going against all three guys, you can use the same move sometimes because they haven't seen it."

In the slot, Cooper attacked Chiefs nickel cornerback Phillip Gaines.

Knowing the offense's entire route tree also helped Cooper.

"That's very important because you have to have that spatial awareness," Cooper said. "If you only know your route, then you don't really have that awareness. If you know the guy's route next to you, then you know how much space you really have to work with."

It would make sense to move Cooper around the field at the Buffalo Bills this weekend, but just don't ask Raiders coach Jack Del Rio about it. For him to reveal anything would be akin to leaking game-plan secrets or strategy.

"I certainly understand the desire to talk about it," Del Rio said. "We're just happy we had a great night. He was player of the week. We acknowledge that anytime you have team success, you get some of those individual awards. We're proud of him. Just looking to build going forward."

Indeed, Cooper was feted with the AFC offensive player of the week award on Wednesday. He did not receive a trophy or a certificate or a red ribbon, or even a pat on the pack from the league, but he'll take the acknowledgement. And Carr's King James comparison.

"I think it was hyperbole," Cooper deadpanned of the NBA analogy.

Besides, having grown up in Miami, Cooper is more of a Dwyane Wade guy.