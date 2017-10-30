Can reinstated Marshawn Lynch give Raiders a spark?

Jeff Saturday breaks down how Oakland's offensive line hasn't allowed the run game to thrive, which is causing issues throughout the team. (1:13)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Marshawn Lynch, suspended by the NFL for one game for making contact with an official, has been reinstated to the Oakland Raiders’ 53-man roster. The veteran running back will join the Raiders on Tuesday at the resort they are using as a base this week before Sunday night’s game at the Miami Dolphins.

Lynch, who came out of retirement and is averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry, is expected to help the Raiders’ running game after it mustered just 54 yards on 14 carries in Sunday’s 34-14 loss at the Buffalo Bills. DeAndre Washington lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown just before halftime with the game tied 7-7 at the time, Jalen Richard lost a fumble on a punt return, and Jamize Olawale suffered a hamstring injury.

After the Raiders' loss at Buffalo, Lynch took to Twitter.

Rookie Elijah Hood, a seventh-round draft pick from North Carolina, did not get any offensive snaps after being signed from the practice squad last week. He was waived in the roster move to activate Lynch, though Hood is expected to be signed back to the practice squad, should he clear waivers.

Lynch, meanwhile, made waves last week by practicing with his old team at Oakland Technical High School and putting the video on social media. The school reportedly violated CIF rules by allowing Lynch to practice.

When asked about the video, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said last week that he was concentrating on Buffalo. On Monday, he was asked again if he had any thoughts.

“No, there’s nothing to really talk about,” Del Rio said. “I think the people at the school district have more of a problem with it.

“For me, I’d prefer our guys to concentrate on doing the right thing for the football team.”

Lynch was suspended by the league after he ran on the field in the second quarter of the Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 19. Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, a close friend of Lynch's, was being pursued by Oakland offensive linemen after he was flagged for a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

In coming to protect Peters in the melee, Lynch bumped and then grabbed the jersey of line judge Julian Mapp.

The Raiders also stayed in Sarasota and practiced at the IMG Academy in nearby Bradenton last year between games at the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders came to Sarasota immediately after Sunday’s loss at Buffalo.