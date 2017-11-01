        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          As Raiders search for mojo, they are 'running out of time'

          Pro Bowl safety Reggie Nelson knows that the Raiders are "running out of time" in trying to turn around their season. EPA/John G. Mabanglo
          7:00 AM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
            Follow on Twitter

          BRADENTON, Fla. -- Jack Del Rio said "mojo" five times in his 15-minute media conference on Monday. No, the Oakland Raiders coach was not referring to any of the Austin Powers movies.

          Rather, Del Rio was talking about what the Raiders need to reclaim if they have any designs on saving their season after going 3-5 in the first half. If Oakland is to make a run, it has to start Sunday night at the Miami Dolphins.

          Then what exactly are the players hearing when Del Rio says "mojo" and the Raiders needing to get it back?

          A sampling from the Raiders locker room following Tuesday's walkthrough at the IMG Academy.

          Pro Bowl free safety Reggie Nelson: "Just get back to doing us -- winning. Playing fast and do what we do best. He don't expect nothing less from us. He's got high expectations of us and, obviously, Coach Jack is a defensive coach, so he's going to be harder on us than anything. We just, we've got a lot of work to do and that's what we plan to do and try turn this thing around. We're running out of time.”

          Offensive lineman/fullback Jon Feliciano: "Just going out and doing what we know what we're supposed to do. Last year, we ... always pulled out the close games. And this year, we know we can do it and everything just hasn't added up yet. There's something missing. That's what he's talking about, bringing that mojo back, that intangible that we had last year. We've got to bring it back this year."

          All-Pro left guard Kelechi Osemele: "I don't know, man, I need to see that interview, you know? But I just think we just got to stick with the process, man, we just got to work. Guys need to make plays, we can't turn the ball over ... you can't really win with four turnovers. It's kind of hard to overcome that, you know what I mean? So I think what we need to do is we need to get ahead and we need to stay ahead. And we need to stop playing from behind and protect the ball."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.