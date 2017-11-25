Marshawn Lynch showing a 'real zest' since returning from suspension

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The last time Marshawn Lynch saw the Denver Broncos, he rushed for 12 yards on nine carries. And the Oakland Raiders lost, 16-10, as Derek Carr was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a broken bone in his back.

That was on Oct. 1, in Denver, and it was also the last time the Broncos won a game, having lost six straight.

Lynch, though, is running as well as he has all season in his past two games, at the Miami Dolphins and in Mexico City against the New England Patriots, and the enigmatic back may hold the key to success Sunday against the Broncos.

Marshawn Lynch has averaged 4.96 yards per carry in the Raiders' past two games. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

“I just like the way he came back from that whole suspension,” said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, referencing Lynch sitting out a game for making contact with an official on Oct. 19.

“I think he’s come back with real zest, real exuberance to run the ball and to be on point with things. I like the way he’s approached it. I think he’s getting a better feel for what we want to do with him, and we’re getting a better feel for what we can do with him. I think since he’s come back he’s been really good.”

At Miami, Lynch rushed for two touchdowns with 57 yards on 14 carries and against the Patriots, he had 67 yards rushing on 11 carries, including a 25-yard scamper up the right sideline. That’s a 4.96 yards per carry average in his past two games.

Lynch has not spoken much this season, and when asked this week, What's up, Marshawn? He responded, "What's up, pimp?" before walking off.

And we’re not even getting into his getting called out by President Donald Trump on Twitter this week, or his not being used on a fourth-and-1 situation.

“Yeah, that’s my fault,” Raiders first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “I should’ve gotten Marshawn in there. I should’ve tagged him in the personnel grouping. In that situation, we would normally have him in there. I think he had run it a couple of times previously to that and was getting a little bit of a breather, so we plugged [Jamize Olawale], who’s our second short-yardage back, in there.

“But you can pin that on me, I should’ve had him in there.”

For the season, Lynch is averaging just under 11 carries per game.

“It could be a little more,” Del Rio said. “I’d like to push him and get him a little more. Obviously, that’s a matter of us doing things that I spoke to earlier in the week with getting the possessions offensively, converting on third down which allows more possession, more snaps and opportunities. That’s a big part of it.”