With first place on the line, Raiders and Derek Carr flounder in loss to Chiefs

Lynch rattles off 22-yard TD run to get Raiders on the board (0:19)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the Oakland Raiders' biggest game of the season, they played their worst.

Especially Derek Carr and the offense.

With first place in the AFC West on the line Sunday, the Raiders were absolutely thumped by the Kansas City Chiefs, 26-15, and Arrowhead Stadium remained a house of horrors for Carr.

The Raiders fell to 6-7 while the Chiefs improved to 7-6.

Kansas City, which had lost six of its previous seven games, entered Sunday with the NFL’s No. 30-ranked total defense. The Chiefs, however, simply dominated the Raiders, who were regaining the services of starting receivers Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (ankle).

But Cooper, who was a last-minute decision to play, reinjured his left ankle on a sweep play when Raiders running back DeAndre Washington rolled up on him in the first half. Crabtree, meanwhile, was simply not effective.

Neither was Carr, the Raiders' $125 million quarterback who has not looked the same, really, since suffering a broken pinkie finger on his passing hand last season, let alone his broken right leg in Week 16 last year or the broken bone in his back he endured at Denver in Week 4 this season.

“They're playing losing football right now,” former Raiders coach Tom Flores said on the radio broadcast. “They're doing nothing. They're dinking ... 1-yard route, for crying out loud.

“Very listless performance on offense ... looks like they haven’t even practiced.”

Carr, who is now 0-4 in Kansas City, was just 11-of-23 passing for 69 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 36.3 through three quarters. He finished 24-for-41 with 211 yards, two picks and a touchdown thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives -- after falling behind 26-0. Carr was also sacked three times.

“The tackles are getting pushed back and the pocket is collapsing around him,” former Raiders All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy said on the radio broadcast. “Then (Carr) gets a little happy feet.”

The Chiefs were also playing without All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters, who was suspended by the team after throwing a referee’s flag into the stands and leaving the field on his own last week at the New York Jets.

Speaking of the Jets, quarterback Josh McCown lit the Chiefs up for 331 yards last week and the Jets dropped 38 points on Kansas City. So with the Raiders' high-powered offense getting its pieces back Sunday, things looked good, no?

Well...

A lack of urgency combined with curious playcalling by first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing and a less-than-confident look by Carr doomed the Raiders early.

At one point, Carr was just 3-for-7 for 20 yards on passes thrown more than 5 yards downfield and just 4-for-9 for 22 yards with an interception when the Chiefs sent four or fewer pass-rushers, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The Raiders play host to the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday night in Oakland’s home finale, before playing at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on Christmas night and closing out the season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 31.