That time when Jon Gruden challenged Derek Carr

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- In the spring of 2014, Derek Carr visited Jon Gruden's QB Camp and sat down with the former coach to discuss his NFL draft stock.

So with Gruden expected to leave the broadcast booth to return as the Oakland Raiders' coach and join Carr, here's a look back at their interaction.

A few highlights:

Gruden asked Carr what it was like watching his older brother, David, the No. 1 pick in the 2002 NFL draft, play quarterback.

Carr's response: "I'm sitting there at 12 years old, saying, 'Oh, it's third-and-4? OK, the nickel's pressed, they're playing 2-man this time. Oh, he's doing this? Oh, they're blitzing this time.' Twelve-year-olds aren't supposed to watch NFL games and do those things."

Gruden asked Carr whom he'd take if both Carr and his brother were on the draft board.

"I'm taking me, yeah," Carr said. "Because I'm a competitor, and he'd say the same thing."

Gruden told Carr that if he were choosing, he would factor in the brothers' different skill sets and the differences in the game.

"I want you," Gruden said. "Now, what do you say about that?"

"I appreciate that," Carr shot back. "Let's go win some championships now."

Gruden also asked Carr where the quarterback stood against the "great ones" at the position.

"You can line anybody up against me and I'm going to throw against them," Carr said. "And I like my chances, in the most humble way. There's not a throw that I can't make. And if I have to make it, I will make it. I'm very confident. I feel like I can fit one in behind a corner's face. I feel like, even if a guy is covered, I can put the ball where it needs to be so we can have a successful play."

Raiders fans would welcome a return of this brand of confidence from Carr, especially if it's Gruden doing the poking and prodding.