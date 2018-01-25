Greg Olson: Jon Gruden's arrival should jump-start Derek Carr

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- In the early spring of 2014, the Oakland Raiders needed a quarterback after Matt Flynn flamed out, the Terrelle Pryor experience went awry and Matt McGloin was, well, Matt McGloin.

At least one Raiders wish list looked like this: 1. Matt Schaub; 2. Mark Sanchez; 3. Michael Vick.

They acquired Schaub. Then Derek Carr fell into their laps with the fourth pick of the second round.

“We drafted this guy to be that franchise quarterback,” said returning Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who coached Carr as a rookie.

“We feel like he has the potential to be that guy that can be here and play for 10 more years. It’s up to us to try and get that out of him. We’ll do everything in our power to make sure that that happens, from practice to offseason programs, to what we’re doing defensively in practice -- all those things will be designed to help Derek’s growth.”

Much has been made about the culture shock Carr is in for with new coach Jon Gruden, who is not known for having a wallflower personality when it comes to dressing down quarterbacks.

And Carr, who is coming off a fractured right pinkie finger, a fractured right fibula and three broken bones in his back over the past two seasons, said at Pro Bowl practice Wednesday he is actually looking forward to such interactions.

“I want him to be really hard on me because I want to win,” the 26-year-old told ESPN. “He can pat me on the back and tell me he loves me, which he does, and he will. But at the same time, I want him to be hard on me and let’s talk about, hey, if we grade out at 90 percent, let’s talk about the 10 percent I didn’t do well.

“Now that we have Coach Gruden, we’re fired up, we’re excited. Especially as a quarterback, to have a guy like that, his mindset. I spent time around him, I’ve known him for years now. We have a pre-existing relationship, so that’s nice to have. I’m just really looking forward to growing under him.”

Carr, who started 15 games and threw for 3,496 yards on 323-of-515 passing (62.7 percent) with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2017, has not talked scheme with Gruden, who said that Carr was slowed last season by the back injury. Plus, a miked-up Carr acknowledged in practice Wednesday that he could not plant "that hard" on his right ankle.

"I felt like it would just, 'Boom!'" he told Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

But it is obvious what is awaiting Carr. In general terms, of course.

“With the hiring of a head coach like Jon Gruden, everything we do in this building is going to be about the development of Derek Carr,” Olson said. “The way we script practices, the way we are doing drills, everything that we do is all about the development of the quarterback. That will really speed the development of Derek.

“There’s somebody here in place [in Gruden] that’s going to make everything that we do and that everyone in the building understand ... we grow as Derek Carr grows.”