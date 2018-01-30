Jon Gruden adds QB coach for Derek Carr in Brian Callahan

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Derek Carr, fresh off leading the AFC to a game-winning drive in the Pro Bowl, has a new position coach.

Jon Gruden has added Brian Callahan to his staff as the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach, the team announced Monday night.

Callahan, the son of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan, comes to Oakland after spending the past two seasons as Matthew Stafford’s position coach with the Detroit Lions. Prior to working in Detroit, Callahan was with the Denver Broncos for six seasons, serving as a coaching assistant in 2010, quality control -- offense in 2011 and 2012, offensive assistant in 2013 and 2014 and as offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach in 2015.

It was in Callahan’s first season as Stafford’s coach, in 2016, when the Lions QB led the NFL with eight comeback victories in the fourth quarter or overtime. That same year, Carr had seven such comeback wins for the Raiders.

Gruden is already seen as a QB whisperer, of sorts, while Greg Olson returns as Oakland's offensive coordinator.

Carr is coming off a strong week at the Pro Bowl, alongside Oakland offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Kelechi Osemele.

Besides winning the Pro Bowl and the $64,000 per player bonus, as opposed to $32,000 for the losing-team members, Carr also won an individual event in the Precision Passing Challenge.

In a timed event that required QBs to hit targets of varying sizes and distances, Carr scored an event-record 21 points to beat Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.