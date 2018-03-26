Reggie McKenzie: Raiders looking to go 'Beast Mode' in 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Reggie McKenzie was made.

Sitting in the stands at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium during the NFL scouting combine last month, the Oakland Raiders general manager was spied sporting a T-shirt that read, "BEAST MODE."

"I can't believe they caught me with that," McKenzie said with a laugh Monday at the NFL owners meetings. "I had a jacket on, and somebody saw that emblem."

This much is no joking matter, however: The Raiders are excited to bring Marshawn Lynch back for the second year of his two-year contract after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks last spring to lure him out of a one-year retirement.

Marshawn Lynch showed in the second half of last season that he still can bring "Beast Mode." AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Lynch was the Raiders' best offensive player in the second half of the season, when he rounded into shape, was used more and, well, produced.

After averaging 3.7 yards per carry in Weeks 1-7, rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 72 attempts, Lynch served a one-game suspension for making contact with a referee. After returning, Lynch averaged 4.6 yards per carry while rushing for 625 yards and five TDs on 135 carries in eight games. His 50 missed tackles forced on the season were sixth of any running back in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

What does Lynch's return mean for Oakland?

"No. 1, it means that he really wants to be here and be a part of this," McKenzie said. "And I think it means a lot to that locker room and the offense, mainly, that we have full intentions on being a physical offensive football team under Jon Gruden. That's what it means, No. 1."

Earlier in the day, Gruden told ESPN that he wanted a certain type of player.

"I just like guys who love to play," Gruden said. "Guys that will compete. Guys that will play for nothing. We haven't signed a lot of household names around the league, but we, I think, have brought in guys that are going to be consistent, everyday grinders, man. Guys that are going to compete their ass off and fight for inches and know what to do and set a tone.

"And I think that's important your first year that you bring in some foundation players that can help you do that. So, yeah, I'm excited, man."

Lynch has always been a mystery, so to speak, when it comes to his intentions. So, of course, there were thoughts that Lynch, who turns 32 in April, might retire again or, perhaps, not be welcomed back by Gruden.

Such talk, McKenzie said, was "blown out of proportion" by the media.

"But you never know with a veteran player, what he wants to do, if he wants to continue," McKenzie said. "But everything worked out. We've got a new staff, and [he wondered] how he's going to be used. So, I understand the uncertainty of that. But we want to go Beast Mode this year."

T-shirt included, apparently.