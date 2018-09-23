Raiders blow another lead in loss to Dolphins to stay winless

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Same story, different city.

For the third time in as many games, the Oakland Raiders blew a second-half lead and lost with a fourth-quarter collapse after a strong offensive start.

The 28-20 defeat, a game in which the Raiders led 17-7 in the third quarter, dropped Oakland to 0-3, leaving coach Jon Gruden winless in his return to the sideline. Gruden has also lost his last seven games as a head coach, dating back to December of 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Raiders have also lost seven straight, dating to last season -- all with a suddenly dangerous and motivated Hue Jackson-led Cleveland Browns coming to Oakland next week.

Only a late 52-yard field goal by Mike Nugent kept Oakland from remaining scoreless in the fourth quarter and joining the 2014 San Francisco 49ers as the last team to go scoreless in the final quarter of a season’s first three games.

The Raiders have been outscored 37-3 in the fourth quarter this season, against the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Dolphins.

Oakland was at the Dolphins’ 13-yard line with less than three minutes to play and driving before disaster struck.

Derek Carr was blasted by Cameron Wake, who beat backup right tackle T.J. Clemmings, as he released the ball and Carr was picked off in the end zone by Xavien Howard on the underthrown ball to Martavis Bryant (Donald Penn was lost to a concussion in the first half.

Two plays later, a 74-yard shovel pass from Ryan Tannehill to Albert Wilson gave Miami a 28-17 lead at the 2-minute warning.

The Raiders defense folded again after a strong start, allowing 150 yards of offense on four plays and two TDs in the fourth quarter.

The loss ruined a 173-yard receiving day for Jordy Nelson, who had a 12-yard touchdown catch, on six receptions.