Raiders welcome Baker Mayfield to the Black Hole with a pick-six

Gareon Conley got revenge for Baker Mayfield planting the Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State field. Kinda. Because Conley, the former Buckeyes cornerback, was in the right place at the right time Sunday, grabbing Mayfield’s tipped pass to Antonio Callaway and returning the interception 36 yards for a touchdown with 10:01 to play in the first quarter. Marcus Gilchrist tipped the ball and it was the first career pick for Conley, who was the Raiders’ first-round draft pick last season but limited to two games due to a shin injury. It was also Oakland’s first pick-six since Khalil Mack’s 6-yarder against Carolina on Nov. 27, 2016.