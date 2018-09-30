        <
          NFL Nation

          Raiders welcome Baker Mayfield to the Black Hole with a pick-six

          4:53 PM ET
          Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Follow on Twitter

          More Info Here Cookie Choices