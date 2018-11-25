Raiders' Jared Cook reels in left-handed catch, rolls into end zone

BALTIMORE -- Jared Cook made the catch of the year for the Oakland Raiders with 5:09 to play in the third quarter Sunday, as the tight end adjusted mid-route to haul in a 16-yard touchdown pass on an underthrown ball from Derek Carr.

Cook was in front of the right front pylon and had to turn around mid-route and make sure his feet were in bounds. They were. As the ball arrived, Cook reached out to snatch the ball with his left hand while falling down. He then rolled over, untouched, into the end zone for his team-leading fifth receiving TD of the season.

The score closed the Raiders' deficit to 20-17.