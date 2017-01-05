January will test the mettle of Russell Westbrook and his Thunder

Russell Westbrook is having a career year averaging a triple-double, but January is going to put him and the Thunder to the test as they play the league's toughest schedule. (1:32)

After the Oklahoma City Thunder had pulled somewhat of a stunner in the Staples Center, beating the Clippers on Nov. 2 to improve to 4-0, Russell Westbrook was asked about the surprising start in the face of lesser expectations.

"Who said that?" Westbrook asked, the incredulity rising. Informed it was the proverbial "people" -- fans, media, etc. -- Westbrook smirked.

"That's where they went wrong."

Entering the season, there was even some curiosity from many within the Thunder organization about how they would perform without Kevin Durant. Despite Westbrook's braggadocio and unshakeable confidence, this was a roster flawed in several ways, not built to complement Westbrook as a lone wolf in the way it was around a combination of superstars.

At 21-15, the Thunder are exceeding the expectations of many. In the crowded middle class of the Western Conference, they're within a game and a half of fourth place and home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. They've found an evolving identity, and many of their young assets are developing into core pieces.

Westbrook, of course, is at the center of all of it, averaging a triple-double -- averaging a triple-double -- nearly halfway through the season and carrying a roster full of relative unknowns into the playoff conversation. It's placed him firmly at the top of nearly everyone's MVP shortlist.

The month of January, though, could be the Thunder's -- and Westbrook's -- reckoning. They have the toughest month ahead of any team in the NBA -- by far -- with 12 of their 15 games on the road. That includes trips to face the Clippers, Warriors, Jazz, Cavs, Spurs and Rockets. They're already 0-2, with close road losses to the Bucks and Hornets, which are current Eastern Conference playoff teams. Both games were coin flips in the final five minutes, but Westbrook & Co. were unable to make the necessary closing plays.

The Thunder are trying to see it as an opportunity. They have several quality road victories this season, but January will be a true test of where they stand. It's the ultimate contender-or-pretender gut check. If the Thunder can survive, it could be the first bullet point on Westbrook's growing MVP resume.

Oklahoma City is 13-3 when Russell Westbrook records a triple-double, and 8-12 when he doesn't. Layne Murdoch/NBAE/Getty Images

Even with the positive opening half of the season, there's plenty of skepticism about the Thunder's actual viability come playoff time. They are riding upon the broad shoulders of Westbrook, essentially living and dying with his playmaking and scoring on a nightly basis.

The triple-doubles are prolific, and also a seeming necessity to high-level winning. When he records one, the Thunder are 13-3. In games he doesn't, they're 8-12. But there's also a catch: Westbrook only has four triple-doubles against teams above .500, which includes one accomplished before halftime against a makeshift Clippers team that featured neither Chris Paul nor Blake Griffin.

If the Thunder are to endure January, it will likely require Westbrook, if you can believe it, finding yet another level. He seems to be maxing out everything across the board as he chases basketball's triple crown, but the area of growth he's shown most in the past two months has been in leadership and elevating teammates to a higher place.

"Russell obviously has his fingerprints all over the team," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "He's built great relationships with these guys. I think he wants to see these guys be successful. He's encouraging those guys; he does a lot of different things. I know everybody wants to talk about the statistical part of it, but there's so much more to him and who he is as a player.

"And I appreciate what he's trying to do, investment-wise, with his teammates and leadership. There's a lot on his plate. Forget about on the court. He takes a lot of responsibility in trying to be the kind of leader he wants to be, and he's done a terrific job of that."

The schedule turns back to friendly in February, with nine of 11 games at home and the All-Star break sprinkled in. The talk from those around the Thunder is about survival in January, doing enough to hang in the mix of the top four while also trying to promote growth. They want to win; they also want to continue to develop. They aren't as attached to wins and losses as some might believe.

Except for Westbrook. That's all he cares about. Sometimes that conflicts with the bigger picture as he monopolizes possessions, but he's learning at this, too.

The remaining month will be a test of endurance and patience for the Thunder. It's already been rugged and it won't get any easier. There will be moments of heavy frustration -- such as when Westbrook had to go cool off in the tunnel with assistant coach Mo Cheeks in the first quarter against the Hornets on Wednesday -- but the message already coming from the Thunder is about sticking together.

Westbrook's confidence is unwavering, and he uses as motivation any idea the Thunder aren't cut out for what's ahead. That's always kind of been his thing: trying to prove everybody wrong.

January will provide Westbrook and his team plenty of opportunities.