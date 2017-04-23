Nene's perfect game puts Thunder on the brink

Nene's final basket puts him at 12-of-12 from the field, which ties a playoff record for most made shots without a miss in the Rockets' Game 4 victory. (0:20)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The final five minutes were a confusing mess of intentional fouls, missed free throws, bad shots and crazy sequences in general, but the critical points were clear: James Harden hit a big jumper with 41 seconds to put the Rockets up five, and Nene finished an and-1 with 11 seconds left to seal a 113-109 win, putting the Houston Rockets up 3-1 on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder scrambled to find offense, and Steven Adams brilliantly engineered some to give them hope, telling Russell Westbrook he would intentionally miss a second free throw with 20 seconds left, grabbing it himself and kicking to Westbrook for a 3 to pull the Thunder within one. But after a failed trap, the Rockets found numbers and Nene put away the and-1 on a soft foul from Jerami Grant.

Westbrook, who posted a third straight triple-double in the series, doing this one in style in the first half, was erratic in the closing two minutes, firing up forced, wild 3-pointers. As you could assume, they didn't go in and the Thunder were left with empty possessions.

Much like Game 3, Westbrook was controlled and impressive through much of the game, managing the Thunder's offense to involve teammates both at the rim and from 3. But after the Rockets made a push with him sitting to begin the fourth quarter, Westbrook largely tried to slam the door on his own. The Thunder couldn't weather the minutes he sat -- a combined minus-17 in two four-minute stretches in the first and second halves -- and Westbrook's trust appeared to dissolve.

It was something Westbrook pledged to do better after a 51-point Game 2, where he completely commandeered the offense in the fourth quarter with 18 shots himself but couldn't let go of the rope enough to work better offense late.

Some of that could've been due to Westbrook watching Andre Roberson brick free throws as the Rockets intentionally hacked him, despite holding a lead. Roberson went 2-of-8 from the line in the stretch, and 2-of-12 overall on free throws. The Thunder offense lost rhythm, and without the ability to get out in transition, their half-court execution was non-existent.

On the other side, Harden didn't fare much better as defensive ace Roberson hounded him all over the floor, which is what led to OKC coach Billy Donovan's conundrum. Harden's frustration showed a few times throughout the game, with him shoving noted irritant Adams twice, and then getting caught when he did it a third time, picking up a foul. But unlike the Thunder, the Rockets were able to not only survive minutes with Harden resting, but his poor game. Behind a perfect 12-of-12 night from Nene, and 18 apiece from Eric Gordon and Lou Williams, the Rockets found answers without Harden's standard mastery.

The series now transitions back to Houston where the Rockets can close the series, and the Thunder's season, on Tuesday. The Thunder had a number of opportunities to take control of the game, to build leads, and to execute, but the Rockets found a way to manufacture points where Westbrook couldn't.