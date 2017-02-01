Matt Ryan won over Atlanta and stepped out of Michael Vick's shadow

John Clayton and Sebastian Martínez Christensen analyze the impact the coaches will have on this year's super bowl. (1:23)

HOUSTON -- Matt Ryan is a serious, soft-spoken man.

Like the city of Atlanta, he is not necessarily at the forefront of national attention, but his desire and determination to play in his first Super Bowl became apparent when he shared an emotional embrace with his offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after thrashing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

“It's great when the work ends up paying dividends,” Ryan admitted. “Kyle has been crucial to my career.”

His journey has not been easy and, in fact, he was possibly only one bad season from being cast aside.

He had the worst season of his career in 2015 when he threw 21 touchdowns -- the second fewest in his career -- and 16 interceptions (the second most in his career), and the Falcons crumbled to finish 8-8 after having started 5-0.

His lack of leadership was being called into question, and his inconsistency was under the microscope.

“Although it sounds like a cliché, you have to trust in the process and focus on what you can control,” Ryan said.

Since being drafted with the third pick in the 2008 draft out of Boston College, Ryan has had a mountain to climb in Atlanta.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan thrashed the Packers in the conference championship. Ryan is a favorite to win MVP.

After all, he had to follow a guy who had revolutionized the city only to end up letting it down. Michael Vick was probably the fastest man in the league, and he had the ability to throw a 75-yard bomb with a mere flick of his wrist.

But Vick was so much more than that in Atlanta; he was an urban legend who had put the anonymous city back in the spotlight.

In sporting terms, Vick handed the Packers their first ever playoff loss at Lambeau Field and led the Falcons to the NFC Championship Game in 2004.

Everyone wanted to be like “The Human Video Game.”

The problem is that in 2007, Vick pleaded guilty to involvement in a dog fighting ring and was sentenced to 19 months in prison. The Falcons wasted no time and selected Ryan in the following year's draft. The city felt the franchise had turned its back on Vick. The current Falcons quarterback found himself in a predicament that was not of his own making and he had a tough job to win over the fans.

“I always felt the support of the city,” Ryan stressed. “I had to step away from the unnecessary noise.”

Which brings us to this season, in which Atlanta has had a historically good offense. Ryan threw for 4,944 yards, having completed 70 percent of his passes with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He is a clear favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award, and he deserves it, given that, even though the Falcons were only televised twice nationally before the postseason, his offense ended up being just one of only eight in history to score 540 points in a season.

“We just clicked,” Ryan said. “The offensive line has been extraordinary, and I have a lot of targets at my disposal.”

Julio Jones is an elite wide receiver, Taylor Gabriel found his place in the world, Mohamed Sanu proved to be a great free-agency acquisition, running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are double threats and their tight ends hurt you when you least expect it. That offensive arsenal is led by Matt Ryan, who this season became the first quarterback in history to complete touchdowns to 13 different receivers.

“The best thing about our roster is that everyone is thinking about collective success rather than individual success,” Ryan said. “That's a big part of why we're here.”

Ryan absorbed Shanahan's complex system to perfection and nowadays muscle memory and intellect do the rest. Because even though his voice is not the loudest, Ryan leads by example and always looks in control.

“It's impossible not to want Matt to do well,” said Jones. “He is always thinking about the good of others and is a positive leader in every sense of the word.”

He has already gone further than Vick ever could and is now looking to deliver Atlanta's first ever Super Bowl ring.

For the first time since he was drafted in 2008, Matt Ryan can now say that Atlanta is his city, and he won't find anyone in disagreement.