How Mexican fans reacted to Tony Romo's retirement

MEXICO CITY -- The retirement of Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo has spawned more than its share of reactions from NFL fans across the world. In Mexico, where many have identified with Romo because of his heritage, the effect was almost as acute as it was in the United States.

Born Antonio Ramiro Romo, Romo is the grandson of Mexican immigrants and will go down among the elite Latino players in NFL history. His announcement was met with a touch of humor on social media, as Romo was unofficially roasted.

“So long, cowboy,” said one.

Along the same lines, Romo's injury history was often referenced.

Vuelve este meme #CARvsDAL #TonyRomo #toystory #MemesDeLaNFL A post shared by Memes de la NFL from México (@memesdelanfl) on Nov 26, 2015 at 4:37pm PST

“I forgot this was broken... I don't want to play with you anymore.”

“Sure he got injured, only won two playoff games, never won a Super Bowl, but there goes one of the best QBs this franchise ever had.”

Again, a lot of these had to do with Romo's constant time on the injury list.

Some Cowboy fans, however, were less reverential.

Todos los fans de los vaqueros en este momento #ALV tony romo #FelizMartes pic.twitter.com/ChZRsThuqb — Gonzalo (@Deftone_) April 4, 2017

Others will miss the opportunity to troll Romo and Cowboys fans.

RIP a todas las burlas y memes de #TonyRomo la neta si voy a extrañar hacerle bullying pic.twitter.com/Xts4yFfBvb — Ili (@ili_26) April 5, 2017

It's hard to say goodbye.

Denver is a popular team in Mexico. “Tell us the one about Romo joining the Broncos!”