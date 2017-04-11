Mexico's summer league taps a pipeline to the majors

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s most popular baseball franchise, the Diablos Rojos, is undergoing a transformation in the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, the country’s Triple A-level summer league.

Amid a roster shakeup, the team is getting rid of all foreign-born players, eschewing outsiders for prospects groomed at their famed baseball academy. And after years of playing in adapted venues not designed for the sport, starting next season, a state-of-the-art baseball-only venue will be the new home for the Diablos Rojos, the cost of which has ballooned to about $90 million.

The team’s owner, Alfredo Harp Helu, who also owns a stake in the San Diego Padres, follows a simple mission statement stamped on the team’s website: “vivir y morir jugando béisbol” (live and die playing baseball). He will effectively be sinking tens of millions of dollars into a team and a league seemingly without regard for eventual profit. And he’s doing it, he and others say, purely for love of the game.

“He’s most definitely a true fan of the game,” said Gabriel Medina, communications director for the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol. “His association with [MLB] is definitely something that enhances our league’s reputation.”

Mexico’s appetite for baseball includes a summer circuit, the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, and a winter league, Liga del Pacífico. Officially classified as a Triple-A-level league, the LMB is the only international association under the umbrella of Minor League Baseball. The quirks don’t end there. None of the 16 franchises in LMB functions as an affiliate to any major league clubs, and thus players can be acquired freely should they merit a crack at the big leagues.

On his personal website, Harp wrote an abridged autobiography in which he titled every chapter using baseball terminology. In the text, Harp refers to family members, friends and business partners as pitchers, cleanup hitters and closers, among others. The son of Lebanese immigrants, Harp lost his father when he was 3 years old. Navigating a difficult economic situation in his youth, Harp credits his mother with keeping he and his two sisters afloat in 1950s Mexico. “Without a doubt, she has been my best manager,” Harp wrote.

As a young boy, Harp attended Diablos Rojos games in Mexico City and instantly fell in love with the team and the sport. Meanwhile, in the United States, Bobby Avila developed into arguably MLB's first bona fide star from Mexico, furthering Harp's passion. As an adult, Harp became a successful businessman along with his cousin Carlos Slim, a noted baseball fan. Both joined the ranks as some of the country’s richest men, and Harp purchased his beloved team in 1994. Slim threw the first pitch before a World Baseball Classic game last month in Guadalajara.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim shakes hands with Team Mexico pitcher Oliver Perez at a pregame ceremony for the World Baseball Classic in Guadalajara. Miguel Tovar / Getty Images

After a harrowing episode in 1994 that saw Harp kidnapped for 3½ months, the team won the Mexican League crown. “God gave me a second opportunity,” he wrote about the conflicting storylines that dominated his first year as owner. A season later, Harp also purchased and relocated a franchise to Oaxaca in the southern Pacific region (where Harp’s family first settled in the country), bringing pro baseball back to the state for the first time in years.

Under Harp, the Diablos Rojos have won Mexico’s Serie del Rey, the league championship, six times. With 16 overall titles, they are the country’s most successful summer ball franchise. Their baseball academy, located in Oaxaca has also been responsible for fostering and developing some of the notable talents to come out of Mexico in recent years.

Julio Urias, hailed as a top pitching prospect for the Dodgers, was sold by the Diablos Rojos in 2012, though he had never thrown a pitch for the team. Though Urias is perhaps the loudest talent to come from the team in recent years, Medina notes that recent Diablos grads --particularly another Urias (no relation to Julio)-- are ready to make the jump.

“Luis Urias is a top prospect who we’re very excited about,” Medina said about the second baseman, recently named one of Baseball America's top 10 Padres prospects who represented Mexico at the World Baseball Classic. Other teams in the league, like the border-hugging Toros de Tijuana, proudly display a list of 14 players they’ve launched into MLB farm systems over the past few seasons.

“We would definitely like more Mexicans to play in MLB,” said Dan Halem, MLB's chief labor officer. “We want them to come sooner, to grow up in our league.”

Despite the close relationship with MLB, there's a perception that teams in Mexico profit greatly from player sales above any other moneymaking metric. Julio Urias’ sale, for instance, netted Harp and his club nearly a half-million dollars despite it taking place when the Dodgers pitcher was barely a teenager.

“We’re working actively with [MLB commissioner] Rob Manfred and [SVP of Baseball Operations] Kim Ng to develop the game here and project players to the majors,” Medina said. “On our end, we’re expanding MLB’s brand within the country.”

To that point, their partners concur.

"The Mexican League has been an important cog in providing high-caliber baseball to Mexican fans for decades,” said Ng in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with the league to further help in the development of Mexican players.”

In 2012, the same year Julio Urias joined the Dodgers, Harp upped his commitment to baseball, joining the Majors as a minority owner of the San Diego Padres. The brotherly relationship between Harp’s clubs in both countries has yielded exhibition games in California and Mexico City, as well as the Padres signing middle infielder Luis Urias, the former Diablos Rojos product.

“I dare say Mr. Harp is a philanthropist when it comes to baseball,” said Ivan Perez, a finance writer for Forbes. “He spends on the game with gusto even if those investments don’t do much for his personal fortune.”

By capping salaries, teams in Mexico have relatively low overheads, at just about $4 million per season per franchise. Even then, the clubs are not massive money generators. Regardless, Harp has continued to go all-in on his pet project.

“This is definitely a very positive thing for Mexico City.” Medina said. “When [Harp] goes in on a project, we’re used to that being a top-level affair. It’s a baseball stadium that’s meant for the first world.”

The Diablos’ new park will seat 13,000, with a second stage planned to expand capacity for potential MLB games. The idea, Medina says, is that the stadium will simultaneously become the country’s premier baseball facility as well as the top choice for international events like the World Baseball Classic.

It’s a feeling MLB itself shares.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is play in Mexico more,” Halem said. “We do believe it to be a very important baseball market and a place where we can develop future baseball players.”